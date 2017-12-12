EVERYONE'S TALKING

• Roy Day. Today, voters in Alabama will cast their ballots in what has to be one of the most closely-watched Senate races in recent history. The ahead-of-schedule special election is due to a vacancy that arose from the resignation of Jeff Sessions, who now serves as U.S. Attorney General. What should have been a relatively easy victory for the GOP—Alabama hasn’t voted for a Democratic president since 1976—is now “exceptionally difficult to predict,” per The New York Times.

The primary reason for the nail-bitingly-close race is the multitude of allegations against the Republican candidate, Roy Moore. The former Alabama state judge has been accused of making unwanted sexual advances towards—and in some cases, assaulting—teenage girls as young as 14 while he was in his thirties. Nine women have spoken out against Moore so far, and while the politician has vacillated between acknowledging some sort of relationship with a few of them women and none at all, his latest story is that they are all liars. “Let me state once again: I do not know any of these women, did not date any of these women and have not engaged in any sexual misconduct with anyone,” he said at a recent campaign event.

While the GOP initially cut ties with Moore, with the Republican National Committee (RNC) initially suspending funding for the candidate’s campaign, President Trump’s endorsement emboldened the RNC to resume funding. (“Go get ’em, Roy,” the president reportedly said in a phone call with the Senate hopeful.) Some pundits believe that Trump’s support of Moore is tied to the fact that he himself has been accused by 19 women of sexual harassment—accusations that he vehemently denies.

Many see this election as a test of how willing Americans are to believe victims of harassment and assault. While many a powerful man has been knocked off his perch recently as a result of sexual misconduct—including celebrities like Harvey Weinstein, Charlie Rose and Russell Simmons—this is the first instance in which U.S. voters are the ones to decide his fate. One potentially revealing statistic from my Fortune colleague Grace Donnelly’s analysis of a national Morning Consult poll is that fewer voters find Moore’s accusers credible than Trump’s (42% believe accusations against the Senate hopeful, while 53% believe those against the president).

While it may be tempting to use tonight’s election results as a yardstick for how we as a country view violence against women, remember that this is one election in one (very red) state—and that only about a quarter of voters in the state are expected to go to the polls. So instead of mourning or cheering either result, let’s dedicate our collective energy today to making the communities we’re in better and safer for women. Unless, of course, you’re a registered voter in Alabama. In that case: go vote.