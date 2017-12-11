Voters in Alabama go to the polls Tuesday in the special election race for the Senate seat between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones.

Here’s a related and timely statistic: When elected officials are facing accusations of sexual misconduct, 56% of registered voters believe they should resign, according to a recent Morning Consult poll.

The survey, which polled a nationally representative sample of over 2,000 voters earlier this month, showed that though a majority of respondents feel elected officials should step down amid such allegations, they weren’t consistent on which allegations they perceive as “credible.”

A majority (59%) of registered voters said that Alabama senate candidate Moore, who has been accused of molesting teenage girls, should be expelled from Congress if elected.

However, fewer respondents believed the claims against Moore compared to other celebrities and elected officials.

Although both politicians have had multiple accusers call them out in the press, poll takers have judged Trump’s accusers more credible than Moore’s. Forty-two percent of the people polled said the accusations against Moore were credible, while 53% said claims against Trump were credible.

Moore heads into tomorrow’s election with an endorsement from President Donald Trump, who today saw three women who have accused him of sexual harassment ask Congress to investigate their claims during a press conference. The three women — Jessica Leeds, Rachel Crooks, and Samantha Holvey — also appeared in a live interview with NBC anchor Megyn Kelly on her show Megyn Kelly Today.

“For us to put ourselves out there to try to show America who this man is and especially how he views women and for them to say ‘Eh, we don’t care,’ it hurt,” Holvey told Kelly during the interview.