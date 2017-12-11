'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Is Dedicated to Carrie Fisher

Official reviews of Star Wars: The Last Jedi have not yet been released to the public, but the movie’s first spoiler is already here.

According to film critics who have seen the highly-anticipated film, The Last Jedi ends with a message dedicating the movie to the late-actress Carrie Fisher.

The latest update to the Star Wars saga from Walt Disney and LucasFilm ends with the message, “In loving memory of our princess, Carrie Fisher,” outlets such as BuzzFeed and Vanity Fair reported over the weekend.

Fisher, who played the iconic character Princess Leia Organa in the original Star Wars trilogy, as well as 2015’s The Force Awakens, died in December 2016. She had already finished filming scenes for The Last Jedi.

Disney premiered the movie in Hollywood on Saturday night at a star-studded event. Actors Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, and other stars of the movie, including Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, were in attendance. The movie’s director, Rian Johnson, kicked off the festivities by paying tribute to Fisher, dedicating the night to the actress and reportedly telling the crowd at the premiere, “Let’s all have a blast together for Carrie.”

The Last Jedi hits theaters at the end of this week, Dec. 15, and the movie is expected to soar to the top of the box office. In 2015, The Force Awakens broke box office records on its way to becoming the highest-grossing domestic film of all time.