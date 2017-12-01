This Is How Apple Is Marking World AIDS Day

Apple is taking its commitment to fighting AIDS up a level.

The tech giant has already raised $160 million to date for the Global Fund anti-epidemic financing organization as part of its partnership with (RED), including a record-breaking $30 million just this year. To mark World AIDS Day today, however, Apple (aapl) is involving its customers in the effort.

For every Apple Pay transaction made at a retail location, online, or in-app, Apple will make a $1 donation to the Global Fund. In addition, more than 400 participating Apple stores will feature a red Apple logo over the next week, and today, people who visit the App Store will see a Today tab that features stories about HIV/AIDS.

Game developer King, (the maker of the Candy Crush games), is also getting in on the action—it has rolled out limited edition bundles of its most popular games, with all proceeds from in-app purchases going to the Global Fund.

The $30 million raised this year is enough for 144 million days of ARV medication—the drugs that prevents the transmission of the disease from a mother to their unborn child. According to Apple, the money raised in the past 11 years has helped provide more than 475 million days of the medication.