Term Sheet -- Wednesday, November 29

5 Qs WITH A DEALMAKER
Good morning, Term Sheet readers.
Krishna K. Gupta founded Romulus Capital in his MIT dorm room when he was just 20 years old. In the last nine years, Gupta has built Romulus into an active, early-stage venture capital firm that invests primarily in technology and science-enabled companies, including Cogito, Humanyze, Ceres Imaging, and Allurion Technologies. With approximately $200 million in assets under management, the firm has backed more than 30 companies.
“I went to MIT and fell in love with the idea of helping my peers build businesses,” Gupta says. “This was back in a time when venture capital activity was far less. Seed stage wasn’t really its own asset class. Most importantly, I felt that most investors were betting on companies instead of helping build them, so that was the gap I wanted to help fill.”
In a conversation with Term Sheet, Gupta talks about the evolution of the venture ecosystem over the last decade and his firm’s contrarian approach when it comes to investing in early-stage companies.
TERM SHEET: You launched Romulus Capital in 2008 at the height of the recession. From your perspective, how has the venture ecosystem shifted since then?
GUPTA: It was not much of an ecosystem then. There was very little activity. One of our earliest companies came out of the MIT Media Lab. We were the first $40,000 check in that company, and we couldn’t find anyone else to put in another $100,000. Today, the same company with the same team would’ve probably raised $4 million in a week from some West Coast VC.
The only people starting companies in that kind of bust period are really serious about it. So the talent becomes more clustered. For instance, if you have four people who are really good at what they do in a 2008-type period, they come together to start one or two companies. Today, they’d each start their own companies. So you now have much more fragmentation of talent, you have more competition, and you have much higher valuations. That’s a triple whammy that doesn’t really help you out as an investor. I actually really liked 2008 — I felt that the conversations I had and the types of entrepreneurs I met were just much more audacious and authentic.
What types of companies did you invest in back then?
GUPTA: We were very interested in where we could take the intersection of machine learning and human behavior, which over the years evolved into emotional AI. Our first investment in machine learning was in 2010, which put us ahead of the curve in that space.
We don’t like to do momentum investing. If you’re looking to build companies in the long run, you really need to have a contrarian perspective. If the venture scene zigs, we zag.
Why do you think the approach of older, more traditional VC firms is problematic?
GUPTA: Two things are happening. One is that these venture firms have gotten so large that they’ve become more like asset managers. Their business has become more to deploy capital at a relatively fast pace. That’s not right or wrong, but it’s just a different business than what I perceive to be venture capital.
And two, there’s so much competition that people are thinking, “If we don’t invest right now, we’ll miss out on the opportunity.” Everyone is pressured to do deals, but the reality is there aren’t that many great ones. Yet people are still deploying capital. So what you see is the weird effect of herd mentality where everyone runs toward the same thing. The AI wave is starting to subside now, but for a good year, it was all AI, AI, AI. Whenever I hear everyone around me doing the same thing or saying the same thing, I tend to want to run away from it.
Speaking of AI, there are a number of companies working on building a brain-computer interface, which would allow the mind to connect with artificial intelligence. What do you think about the future of these innovations?
GUPTA: Broadly, we understand very little about the brain. The intersection between machine learning, neuroscience, and behavioral science is really potent. There’s going to be some really great work to come out of that. Companies like Facebook, Neuralink, and Kernel are trying to figure out how to map and sensor up the brain, but I think it’s relatively long-term before we can see truly impactful work. If you take the neuroscience out of the picture, and you focus on machine learning at the intersection of behavioral science and psychology — now that is where I think there will be a lot of powerful work going on.
For context, we’ve invested in two companies called Humanyze and Cogito. Humanyze helps companies better understand how their people are communicating and interacting, and Cogito uses emotional AI for voice to be able to help call center agents react to customers in real-time. In those kinds of use cases, I think we’re unlocking the power of what it means to be human.
What are some trends you’re seeing in the venture community as a whole?
GUPTA: I’m not the first one to say is, but we’re living in an insatiable time. You look at what Softbank is doing; pumping a lot of money in the ecosystem. The most important thing for founders to know is that this won’t last forever. People need to understand how to build fundamentally strong cultures. In these kinds of environments, that gets lost.
In 2008, you might’ve gone out to raise $2 million, and it turned out you could only raise $500,000. And you know what? You make do with that. Today, you go out to raise $2 million, and you end up with $5 million. And you say, “Oh well, OK, I’ll take the extra $3 million.” That almost always destroys your culture from Day One, because you’re not optimally spending your resources. If that’s your DNA from Day One, then even when you have $100 million in the bank, you’re going to sub-optimally spend your resources.
THE LATEST FROM FORTUNE...
• NBC’s Matt Lauer has been fired over a report of ‘inappropriate sexual behavior’ (by Natasha Bach)
• Robots may steal as many as 800 million jobs in the next 13 years (by David Meyer)
• Bitcoin crosses $10,000 mark (by Lucinda Shen)
• Michael Arrington has a new $100 million crypto hedge fund (by Jeff John Roberts)
….AND ELSEWHERE
Uber’s losses grew to $1.5 billion last quarter. Sequoia, Tencent & TPG look to invest in Uber alongside SoftBank. An explainer on Silicon Valley’s Russian ads problem. Tax bill clears Senate panel. The diary that could upend the Winter Olympics.
VENTURE DEALS
• ALO7, a China-based English language learning product and services provider, raised $37.5 million in Series D funding. Legend Capital led the round, and was joined by investors including GuoHe Capital, UG Investment, Qualcomm, New Oriental and Vickers Venture Partners.
• Spot.IM, a New York-based operator of an online social network platform, raised $25 million in Series C funding. Insight Venture Partners led the round, and was joined by investors including Altair VC and Norma Investments.
• Seebo, an Israel-based platform for Internet of Things planning and delivery, raised $8 million in an extension of its Series A funding. Investors include TPY Capital, Viola Ventures, Pritzker Group Venture Capital and Global IoT Technology Ventures.
• Terbium Labs, a Baltimore, Md.-based dark web intelligence company, raised $6 million in funding. Glasswing Ventures led the round.
• APEXX, a London-based marketplace for global payments, raised $4 million (£3.2 million) in funding. Forward Partners led the round, and was joined by investors including MMC Ventures and Alliance Venture.
• Envisagenics, a Huntington. N.Y.-based developer of a predictive analytics platform, raised $2.25 million in seed funding. Dynamk Capital led the round.
• Ikbenfrits, a Netherlands-based digital mortgage broker based, raised €2 million ($2.4 million) in Series A funding. Finch Capital led the round
• Ayopop, an Indonesia-based mobile bill payment platform, raised funding of an undisclosed amount from Finch Capital.
• Turner Imaging Systems, an Orem, Utah-based developer of X-ray imaging systems, raised funding of an undisclosed amount. Cavendish Impact Capital led the round.
PRIVATE EQUITY DEALS
• Eurazeo agreed to buy a 30% stake in Rhone, a New York-based private equity firm, in exchange for $100 million in cash and 2 million newly issued Eurazeo shares.
• Inflexion agreed to invest 150 million pounds ($201 million) in Radius Payment Solutions, a U.K.-based provider of payment solutions and fleet services. The deal values Radius at 800 million pounds ($1 million).
• TAS Environmental Services LP, a portfolio company of TEAM Partners LLC, acquired Delmar Disposal Co, a Dallas, Texas-based industrial waste services provider. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.
OTHER DEALS
• Mars will buy a minority stake in Kind, a New York-based maker of snack bars. The deal values Kind at more than $4 billion, according to New York Times. Read more.
• Cineworld Group Plc (LSE:CINE) is in talks to acquire Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC) for approximately $3.6 billion in cash, according to Reuters. Read more.
• Philips acquired Analytical Informatics, a Baltimore-based workflow tool developer. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.
IPOs
• Siemens, the German conglomerate, is set to discuss details of an IPO Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reports. Siemens plans to offer a significant chunk of its healthcare business worth about $47 billion. Read more.
• Nissin Foods Co., the Japanese instant noodles unit of Nissin Food Holdings, plans to raise up to $145 million in a Hong Kong IPO. Read more.
EXITS
• Tailwind Capital acquired Smith-Cooper International, a Commerce, Calif.-based industrial distribution platform. The seller was Blue Point Capital Partners. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.
• Audax Private Equity sold Astrodyne TDI, a Nashua, N.H.-based maker of specialized power solutions for applications focused on the advanced medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets, to Tinicum LP. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.
FIRMS + FUNDS
• KKR, a New York-based private equity firm, raised $1.45 billion for its health care strategic growth fund.
• HCI Equity Partners, a Washington D.C.-based private equity firm, raised $400 million for its fifth fund, HCI Equity Partners Fund V.
PEOPLE
• Kyle Doherty joined General Catalyst as a managing director. Previously, Doherty was at Coatue Management.
• Eurazeo named Virginie Morgon as its global CEO.
SHARE TODAY'S TERM SHEET
View this email in your browser.
Polina Marinova produces Term Sheet, and Lucinda Shen compiles the IPO news. Send deal announcements to Polina here and IPO news to Lucinda here.