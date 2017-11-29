Matt Lauer is out at NBC News.
The TV journalist served as co-anchor of NBC’s The Today Show since 1998. From 1994 to 1997, he was a news anchor for the show.
Lauer has topped the charts for highest paid TV hosts, coming in at number three this year, according to Business Insider. In 2012, Lauer had signed a multi-year contract with NBC, reportedly worth between $20 million and $25 million per year. And last year, the anchor reportedly signed another two year deal through 2018.
Earlier today, several journalists reported that Lauer has been fired from NBC following reports of “inappropriate workplace behavior.”
The Today Show confirmed the news in a tweet, saying “Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment.”
Lauer’s co-anchor, Savannah Guthrie, made the announcement at the start of Wednesday’s edition of the Today Show.
“This is a sad morning at Today and NBC News,” she said. “As I’m sure you can understand, we are devastated. I’m heartbroken for Matt. He is my dear, dear colleague.”
Guthrie went on the explain the trauma the report has caused at the show:
Guthrie and co-anchor Hoda Kotb said they were informed of the decision not long before going on the air at 7 a.m. ET.
NBC News chairman Andrew Lack told staff in a memo that this was the first reported incident during Lauer’s more than two decades at the network, CNN reports. While there had been no other complaints, Lack explained that he had “reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”
President Trump immediately tweeted about the news, asking in the process when top executives at NBC parent Comcast (cmcsa) would be “fired for putting our so much Fake News.”
We will continue to update this story as more information is made available.