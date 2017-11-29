Matt Lauer is out at NBC News.

The TV journalist served as co-anchor of NBC’s The Today Show since 1998. From 1994 to 1997, he was a news anchor for the show.

Lauer has topped the charts for highest paid TV hosts, coming in at number three this year, according to Business Insider. In 2012, Lauer had signed a multi-year contract with NBC, reportedly worth between $20 million and $25 million per year. And last year, the anchor reportedly signed another two year deal through 2018.

Earlier today, several journalists reported that Lauer has been fired from NBC following reports of “inappropriate workplace behavior.”

The Today Show confirmed the news in a tweet, saying “Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment.”

Lauer’s co-anchor, Savannah Guthrie, made the announcement at the start of Wednesday’s edition of the Today Show.

“This is a sad morning at Today and NBC News,” she said. “As I’m sure you can understand, we are devastated. I’m heartbroken for Matt. He is my dear, dear colleague.”

Guthrie went on the explain the trauma the report has caused at the show:

“We are grappling with a dilemma that so many people have faced these past few weeks: how do you reconcile your love for someone with the revelation that they have behaved badly? And I don’t know the answer to that. But I do know that this reckoning that so many organizations have been going through is important, it’s long overdue, and it must result in workplaces where all women, all people, feel safe and respected.”

Guthrie and co-anchor Hoda Kotb said they were informed of the decision not long before going on the air at 7 a.m. ET.

NBC News chairman Andrew Lack told staff in a memo that this was the first reported incident during Lauer’s more than two decades at the network, CNN reports. While there had been no other complaints, Lack explained that he had “reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

President Trump immediately tweeted about the news, asking in the process when top executives at NBC parent Comcast (cmcsa) would be “fired for putting our so much Fake News.”

Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

We will continue to update this story as more information is made available.