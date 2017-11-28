What Were Cyber Monday's Biggest Winners?

Holiday shoppers spent record amounts on Cyber Monday 2017, blowing past 2016’s total by more than $1 billion.

Consumers spent $6.59 billion at online retailers yesterday, according to Adobe, which tracked sales. That represented a 16.8% year over year increase in sales—slightly higher than Adobe had predicted.

Electronics were among the hottest sellers, with items like Google Chromecast, Apple iPads, Samsung Tablets, Apple AirPods, and Sony Playstation VR capturing shoppers’ eyes. Video game systems, including Nintendo Switch and Xbox One X, were also popular.

In the toy category, Hatchimals, L.O.L. Surprise dolls, and PJ Masks were some of the most-purchased items.

So far, according to Adobe, the holiday shopping season has driven $50 billion in online revenue, a 16.8% increase from 2016. Adobe believes this will be the first year online sales will break $100 billion. One factor driving these sales? Smartphones. Yesterday alone, sales via mobile came in at $1.59 billion.

“Shopping and buying on smartphones is becoming the new norm and can be attributed to continued optimizations in the retail experience on mobile devices and platforms,” Mickey Mericle, vice president of marketing and customer insights at Adobe said in a statement. “Consumers are also becoming more savvy and efficient online shoppers. People increasingly know where to find the best deals and what they want to purchase, which results in less price matching behavior typically done on desktops.”

Mericle cited Millennials as another likely reason for the growth in mobile, with 75% expecting to shop on their smartphones.