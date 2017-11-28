The 50 Best Companies for Working Parents

Growing at work while growing a family is one of business’s most formidable challenges. But some companies make it easier for employees than others. For our annual ranking of the best U.S. workplaces for working parents, Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed more than 400,000 employees and parsed hundreds of family leave and benefit plans to compile this list of the companies that treat their working parents the best—with flexible schedules, generous leave policies, on-site daycare, and more. These are parents’ favorite places to work in 2017.

To read more about Great Place to Work’s research on parents in the office click here. Scroll down for methodology.

1. Workday

Courtesy of Workday, Inc.

U.S. headquarters: Pleasanton, Calif.

Industry: Information Technology

No. U.S. employees: 5473

Parental Benefits

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: Yes

Total maternity leave: 100 days

Fully-paid maternity leave: 100 days

Total paternity leave: 100 days

Fully-paid paternity leave: 60 days

Parental leave after adoption: 60 days

Parental-leave benefits to part-time employees: Yes

On-site or near-site child care center: Yes

Employees say:

“Management makes it very clear that personal lives come first and work is to be balanced with your outside life. We focus a lot on personal health from things like exercise, taking time off, team building events and simply having fun.”

“Workday encourages a work/life balance which has allowed me to spend more time with my family. I did not have this with my past employer who expected me to always be available and even made me feel guilty for taking maternity leave. With Workday I am now able to volunteer with my children’s activities and actually spend extra time with my family. This has made an enormous difference in my overall well-being and happiness.”

2. Ultimate Software

Courtesy of Ultimate Software

U.S. headquarters: Weston, Fla.

Industry: Information Technology

No. U.S. employees: 3972

Parental Benefits

Employees who telecommute: 50%

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: Yes

Total maternity leave: 60 days

Fully-paid maternity leave: 50 days

Total paternity leave: 60 days

Fully-paid paternity leave: 20 days

Parental leave after adoption: 60 days

Parental-leave benefits to part-time employees: No

On-site or near-site child care center: Yes

Employees say:

“I just returned from my four weeks of paid paternity leave and it was a once in a lifetime experience! Most companies still do not recognize the value a father can provide to his family after the birth of a child, so we are blessed that Ultimate does!”

“Words can’t even express how thankful I am to work for Ultimate Software. From the first day that I’ve arrived it has been a blessing. From the company paid benefits for my entire family, to the stock given which helped us to have our first home built, to all of the company perks given on a day-to-day basis, to the wonderful people and the work/life balance. I hope to retire here.”

3. Deloitte

Courtesy of Deloitte

U.S. headquarters: New York City

Industry: Professional Services

No. U.S. employees: 55608

Parental Benefits

Employees who use flexible schedules: 95%

Employees who telecommute: 95%

Employees who use compressed work weeks: 1%

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: Yes

Total maternity leave: 120 days

Fully-paid maternity leave: 120 days

Total paternity leave: 80 days

Fully-paid paternity leave: 80 days

Parental leave after adoption: 80 days

Parental-leave benefits to part-time employees: No

On-site or near-site child care center: Yes

Employees say:

“Executive leadership tries to create an atmosphere of good work/life balance. Benefits are very competitive including a wellness benefit, 16-week paid caregiver leave, sabbatical program and retirement pension plan fully funded by firm.”

“Firm flexibility has had significant impacts to my personal life. I have a daughter who has special needs which often has me out of the office for specific therapies and appointments. Both client, management and team has fostered a culture of allowing and demonstrating an understanding of these unique issues to help adapt to my schedule.”

4. Comcast NBCUniversal

Jeff Fusco—AP for Comcast

U.S. headquarters: Philadelphia

Industry: Telecommunications

No. U.S. employees: Confidential

Parental Benefits

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: Yes

On-site or near-site child care center: Yes

Employees say:

“The new Parental leave policy is a huge win! I love that fact that even though we are a Fortune 50 company people genuinely care about your wellbeing and your life outside of Comcast.”

“Working for Comcast has literally changed my life and been one of the biggest blessings in my life! When I started at Comcast, I was also tackling being a first-time single mother. There were definitely days that were challenging and hurdles to tackle but I would not be in the position I am today if it were not for my supervisor and support team coaching and encouraging me along the way. Comcast genuinely cares about employees and their career development.”

5. Salesforce

Jakub Mosur Photography

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco

Industry: Information Technology

No. U.S. employees: 17417

Parental Benefits

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: Yes

Total maternity leave: 130 days

Fully-paid maternity leave: 0

Total paternity leave: 130 days

Fully-paid paternity leave: 0

Parental leave after adoption: 130 days

Parental-leave benefits to part-time employees: Yes

On-site or near-site child care center: Yes

Employees say:

“Work life integration is the best I have ever had in my career. The job is fast-paced and demands are high, but I’m empowered and measured on my deliverables. I’m given the flexibility to manage my schedule so that I can be present with my family.”

“The maternity leave policy is awesome. It was great to take six months maternity leave to bond with my child. I was also given some additional time off and flexible work from home options on return. This is a godsend as many companies I know do not give any maternity leave to begin with. It greatly reduced my mental stress in returning back to work after a break.”

6. Edward Jones

Courtesy of Edward Jones

U.S. headquarters: St. Louis

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

No. U.S. employees: 42950

Parental Benefits

Employees who telecommute: 20%

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: No

Total maternity leave: 120 days

Fully-paid maternity leave: 120 days

Total paternity leave: 14 days

Fully-paid paternity leave: 14 days

Parental leave after adoption: 120 days

Parental-leave benefits to part-time employees: Yes

On-site or near-site child care center: No

Employees say:

“You have the opportunity to build a career to whatever level of success you desire. You can have as flexible of a schedule as you want as long as you run an ethical and profitable branch.”

“A new [Parental Leave of Absence] benefit was added last year, that I was able to take advantage of: My husband and I adopted one of our foster children. I was able to take time off from work to help her settle in and adjust to the new horizon she was becoming a part of.”

7. Cooley

Courtesy of Cooley LLP

U.S. headquarters: Palo Alto, Calif.

Industry: Professional Services

No. U.S. employees: 1892

Parental Benefits

Employees who use compressed work weeks: 1%

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: Yes

Total maternity leave: 130 days

Fully-paid maternity leave: 80 days

Total paternity leave: 60 days

Fully-paid paternity leave: 35 days

Parental leave after adoption: 130 days

Parental-leave benefits to part-time employees: Yes

On-site or near-site child care center: Yes

Employees say:

“In addition to the generous leave policy for parents, Cooley permits employees to gradually ease back into their work schedule for six months after returning. This benefit was invaluable in enabling me to return back to work.”

“I have been with Cooley for 17 incredible years. I am a parent to six kids and never once have I felt like I’ve had to make a choice between being a great parent and a great lawyer here at Cooley. It truly is a ‘best of both worlds’ kind of place. My work schedule is incredibly busy but also very flexible so that I can fully meet my parental responsibilities to all my kids and still also fully meet my responsibilities to clients and colleagues. A completely supportive environment with respect to families is what we have here at Cooley—a rare thing indeed for a large international law firm.”

8. SAP America

Courtesy of SAP America

U.S. headquarters: Newtown Square, Penn.

Industry: Information Technology

No. U.S. employees: 18379

Parental Benefits

Employees who use flexible schedules: 100%

Employees who telecommute: 100%

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: Yes

Total maternity leave: 60 days

Fully-paid maternity leave: 60 days

Total paternity leave: 60 days

Fully-paid paternity leave: 30 days

Parental leave after adoption: 30 days

Parental-leave benefits to part-time employees: No

On-site or near-site child care center: No

Employees say:

“While in the middle of a very difficult set of diagnoses for my daughter, I was promoted to a highly visible position. I was not only able to take care of my family, but excel in my job because SAP’s flexibility and excellent training programs.”

“I think SAP is a great place to work to be a Working Mom. I have been able to reinvent my career a few times here to adjust to the changes in work life needs. My managers have always been very supportive. I was able to take advantage of the maternity leave program, part-time return to work programs, and vacation to care for my newborn. One of the biggest reasons woman leave the workforce is because they cannot balance caring for children and delivering on their career. At SAP, my managers helped me believe that I can do both and give me the support to do both.”

9. Kimley-Horn

Courtesy of Kimley-Horn

U.S. headquarters: Raleigh, N.C.

Industry: Professional Services

No. U.S. employees: 2805

Parental Benefits

Employees who use flexible schedules: 10%

Employees who use compressed work weeks: 96%

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: Yes

Total maternity leave: 60 days

Fully-paid maternity leave: 35 days

Total paternity leave: 60 days

Fully-paid paternity leave: 5 days

Parental leave after adoption: 60 days

Parental-leave benefits to part-time employees: No

On-site or near-site child care center: Yes

Employees say:

“Kimley-Horn’s support and recognition of women professionals and their emphasis on work-life balance is unparalleled. There is no feeling that there is a ‘glass ceiling’ present at Kimley-Horn.”

“I am truly allowed to be myself with this company. I don’t have to worry about not fitting in, because in order to fit in, you just have to be yourself. I have never worked at a company that had this genuine attitude towards its employees, and truly want each and every one of us to succeed not only in business, but in life as well.”

10. Wegmans Food Markets

Rich Schaub Photography

U.S. headquarters: Rochester, N.Y.

Industry: Retail

No. U.S. employees: 47084

Parental Benefits

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: Yes

Total maternity leave: 60 days

Fully-paid maternity leave: 30 days

Total paternity leave: 60 days

Fully-paid paternity leave: 0

Parental leave after adoption: 60 days

Parental-leave benefits to part-time employees: No

On-site or near-site child care center: No

Employees say:

“Wegmans allows me the time to be a mom, as well as understanding that I need to work as much as possible too. If my child is ill, leaving to get him is never as issue.”

“I am so very thankful for our benefits. Wegmans truly takes care of us. My wife and I have a child who has had special medical needs. We are so very grateful that Wegmans medical benefits has helped provide what we need for our child. I also love the people I work with. I feel like we are family working together to help our customers.”

11. American Express

Lauren Andersen

U.S. headquarters: New York City

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

No. U.S. employees: 20431

Parental Benefits

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: Yes

Total maternity leave: 130 days

Fully-paid maternity leave: 130 days

Total paternity leave: 100 days

Fully-paid paternity leave: 100 days

Parental leave after adoption: 100 days

Parental-leave benefits to part-time employees: Yes

On-site or near-site child care center: Yes

Employees say:

“It’s unique in that there are multiple opportunities to broaden experiences, expand careers and develop new skill sets. As a female executive with aspirations to continue to grow my career, this is key to my decision to remain with AmEx.”

“I remember the time my father was sick with cancer. I was allowed the flexibility to work from India, and on my own hours to help support my family and spend time with him before he passed. My leaders were caring and helped me however they could. My colleagues too. I will and always remain grateful to American Express.”

12. Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

Courtesy of Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco

Industry: Hospitality

No. U.S. employees: 8265

Parental Benefits

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: Yes

Total maternity leave: 60 days

Fully-paid maternity leave: 30 days

Total paternity leave: 60 days

Fully-paid paternity leave: 30 days

Parental leave after adoption: 60 days

Parental-leave benefits to part-time employees: No

On-site or near-site child care center: Yes

Employees say:

“Kimpton stresses work/life balance! They encourage team members to take time off and recharge. They truly treat you like you are important and a valued team member.”

“At Kimpton, we are encouraged to be ourselves and have lives outside of work. We know that having meaningful personal lives creates better employees. Therefore, we are encouraged to have a work/life balance. We are given wellness days, generous vacation packages as well as time off for Jury Duty!”

13. Hyatt Hotels

Courtesy of Hyatt

U.S. headquarters: Chicago

Industry: Hospitality

No. U.S. employees: 35309

Parental Benefits

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: Yes

Total maternity leave: 60 days

Fully-paid maternity leave: 40 days

Total paternity leave: 60 days

Fully-paid paternity leave: 10 days

Parental leave after adoption: 60 days

Parental-leave benefits to part-time employees: Yes

On-site or near-site child care center: No

Employees say:

“Hyatt sees me as an individual and values work/life balance. By recently changing benefits allowing expectant mothers’ paid maternity leave it has taken a great leap forward!”

“I think Hyatt is a great place to work because of the opportunities that have been provided to me coming back into the work force after being a stay-at-home/homeschooling mom for years. The professionalism that Hyatt exemplifies throughout the organization is beyond comparison and I am truly grateful for the opportunities provided to me through Hyatt.”

Adobe team meeting. Courtesy of Adobe

U.S. headquarters: San Jose, Calif.

Industry: Information Technology

No. U.S. employees: 8673

Parental Benefits

Employees who telecommute: 14%

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: Yes

Total maternity leave: 130 days

Fully-paid maternity leave: 130 days

Total paternity leave: 80 days

Fully-paid paternity leave: 80 days

Parental leave after adoption: 80 days

Parental-leave benefits to part-time employees: Yes

On-site or near-site child care center: Yes

Employees say:

“I love that HR has implemented a ‘return to work’ support system that allows parents to work part time or work from home while they transition back into the work routine.”

“I greatly appreciate the flexibility I’m allowed as a parent of two small children. I’m able to leave early to attend school events, juggle childcare when the daycare is closed and stay home if my kids are sick. My manager trusts that I will do the job well without peering over my shoulder or keeping track of the hours I work and that makes me a better, more committed and productive employee.”

15. USAA

Mark Langford

U.S. headquarters: San Antonio, Texas

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

No. U.S. employees: 32094

Parental Benefits

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: Yes

Total maternity leave: 95 days

Fully-paid maternity leave: 85 days

Total paternity leave: 60 days

Fully-paid paternity leave: 60 days

Parental leave after adoption: 60 days

Parental-leave benefits to part-time employees: No

On-site or near-site child care center: Yes

Employees say:

“USAA really looks at work/life balance and allows employees to work from home as needed. They just offered a new parental benefits that allows time off for mother and father to enjoy time with their new child even if they adopted.”

“Being mission-centric and living our core values makes this a great place to work. My experiences here, the training, the culture and what’s it’s taught me has truly and honestly changed me as a person and changed my life for the better. I’ve grown so much as a person in the most positive ways and I’m very thankful to be an employee here.”

16. World Wide Technology

Courtesy of World Wide Technology

U.S. headquarters: St. Louis

Industry: Information Technology

No. U.S. employees: 4128

Parental Benefits

Employees who use flexible schedules: 20%

Employees who telecommute: 80%

Employees who use compressed work weeks: 15%

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: Yes

Total maternity leave: 90 days

Fully-paid maternity leave: 60 days

Total paternity leave: 90 days

Fully-paid paternity leave: 10 days

Parental leave after adoption: 90 days

Parental-leave benefits to part-time employees: No

On-site or near-site child care center: No

Employees say:

“WWT is exceptionally good at work/life balance. I have two children and I’m involved in their school and activities. It’s very important to me to watch my kids grow and be an active parent while doing my job to the best of my ability.”

“We have wonderful leadership that is supportive of our careers and work/life balance. I’m forever grateful. Because of this, I finally was able to have children due to their support and our wonderful benefits.”

17. PricewaterhouseCoopers

Paul Kubek

U.S. headquarters: New York City

Industry: Professional Services

No. U.S. employees: 45817

Parental Benefits

Employees who use flexible schedules: 95%

Employees who telecommute: 95%

Employees who use compressed work weeks: 70%

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: Yes

Total maternity leave: 130 days

Fully-paid maternity leave: 75 days

Total paternity leave: 130 days

Fully-paid paternity leave: 30 days

Parental leave after adoption: 130 days

Parental-leave benefits to part-time employees: Yes

On-site or near-site child care center: Yes

Employees say:

“We have the ability to shift and adjust as life/personal goals change. The organization presents tremendous opportunities to redefine your career several times.”

“I feel supported to not only have a great career but support and spend time with my growing family. I am supported by my leadership team and am provided the resources I need to be successful. The maternity leave that the firm gave me made me so proud to work for this organization.”

18. Genentech

Courtesy of Genentech

U.S. headquarters: South San Francisco

Industry: Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals

No. U.S. employees: 15064

Parental Benefits

Employees who use flexible schedules: 55%

Employees who telecommute: 30%

Employees who use compressed work weeks: 10%

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: Yes

Total maternity leave: 95 days

Fully-paid maternity leave: 75 days

Total paternity leave: 60 days

Fully-paid paternity leave: 40 days

Parental leave after adoption: 60 days

Parental-leave benefits to part-time employees: Yes

On-site or near-site child care center: Yes

Employees say:

“I am given flexibility and full control of my own time to ensure I get my work done during the day while juggling my role at home being a parent of a toddler. I appreciate my manager to trust my work ethics and value my work/life balance.”

“There is a great culture of trying to motivate and encourage everyone to continue to succeed. No other company spends as much time or money on individual development as this one. There is great emphasis on teamwork, but individuals are recognized as appropriate. There is a specific emphasis on wellbeing—not only in your job, but also the home life.”

19. VMware

Damion Hamilton Photography

U.S. headquarters: Palo Alto, Calif.

Industry: Information Technology

No. U.S. employees: 9771

Parental Benefits

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: Yes

Total maternity leave: 90 days

Fully-paid maternity leave: 90 days

Total paternity leave: 90 days

Fully-paid paternity leave: 90 days

Parental leave after adoption: 90 days

Parental-leave benefits to part-time employees: Yes

On-site or near-site child care center: Yes

Employees say:

“Very family-friendly, and great for fathers as the paid parental leave policy provides 18 weeks fully paid for moms and dads alike.”

“I was two weeks into the job and I mentioned to my manager that my son would have an open house for his school one of these days and I will take a little extended lunch to attend that, then come back into the office. My manager looks at me and says, ‘Why don’t you take the rest of the afternoon off and have some family time and take him to dinner?’ On the day of, we were having an all-hands meeting and my manager says, ‘Aren’t you supposed to be with your family right now?’ I told him I was leaving after the meeting, and he just told me to leave now and go be with my family. I’ve never had that from a manager before, and was extremely grateful for it.”

20. Ernst & Young

Courtesy of Ernst & Young

U.S. headquarters: New York City

Industry: Professional Services

No. U.S. employees: 43874

Parental Benefits

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: Yes

Total maternity leave: 80 days

Fully-paid maternity leave: 80 days

Total paternity leave: 80 days

Fully-paid paternity leave: 80 days

Parental leave after adoption: 80 days

Parental-leave benefits to part-time employees: Yes

On-site or near-site child care center: Yes

Employees say:

“It is hard to find companies where you truly feel that being a working mom does not inhibit your career potential. At EY, I feel supported by the firm’s official policies and motivated by the fact that many of our partners are working mothers.”

“The parental leave policy at EY is four months long at 100% salary with the option of taking additional time without pay. For consulting, EY is a trailblazer in this regard. They do an excellent job of encouraging both men and women to take the full-leave. Furthermore, the parental leave has no impact on your growth trajectory or performance ratings at the end of the year. For example, my practice promoted a woman to partner after she was on maternity for 5 months that year.”

21. Accenture

Courtesy of Accenture

U.S. headquarters: New York City

Industry: Professional Services

No. U.S. employees: 47743

Parental Benefits

Employees who use flexible schedules: 75%

Employees who telecommute: 85%

Employees who use compressed work weeks: 20%

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: Yes

Total maternity leave: 80 days

Fully-paid maternity leave: 80 days

Total paternity leave: 40 days

Fully-paid paternity leave: 40 days

Parental leave after adoption: 60 days

Parental-leave benefits to part-time employees: Yes

On-site or near-site child care center: Yes

Employees say:

“Fantastic support for working parents. I recently had my first child and was able to take 16 weeks 100% paid time off. There are also wonderful groups providing support, information, and career opportunities to help with work/life balance.”

“Accenture is not a clock conscious place to work. You set your own schedule and as long as you are delivering super notch results and vowing customers / clients, there are no restrictions on employees.”

22. Zillow Group

Courtesy of Zillow

U.S. headquarters: Seattle

Industry: Information Technology

No. U.S. employees: 2908

Parental Benefits

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: Yes

Total maternity leave: 80 days

Fully-paid maternity leave: 80 days

Total paternity leave: 40 days

Fully-paid paternity leave: 40 days

Parental leave after adoption: 40 days

Parental-leave benefits to part-time employees: Yes

On-site or near-site child care center: Yes

Employees say:

“This is a phenomenal company. They treat people like humans and go out of their way to promote a healthy work life balance. I love coming to work. I have friends here. Legit, our-kids-play-together-and-we-have-a-glass-of-wine friends. It’s incredible.”

“I’m a single mom with three little kids and working at Zillow has changed my life. I have so much vacation time (and quota relief to use it which is REALLY hard to find in a sales job!) and so much sick time that I never have to worry if my kids need me. I am also in the habit of taking at least 2 full week-long vacations with my kids. I’ve been in sales for a long time, and had never taken more than 2-3 days off at a time before because it’s too hard when you have a quota to hit.”

Courtesy of Capital One Financial

U.S. headquarters: McLean, Va.

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

No. U.S. employees: 41280

Parental Benefits

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: Yes

Total maternity leave: 90 days

Fully-paid maternity leave: 85 days

Total paternity leave: 40 days

Fully-paid paternity leave: 40 days

Parental leave after adoption: 40 days

On-site or near-site child care center: Confidential

Employees say:

“Capital One really takes interest in the individual and their personal brand development, with programs like the Career Development Center. Everyone is treated like family and the opportunities for advancements are endless.”

“I love the diversity within the organization and that everyone has a forum to share their perspective. I also feel Capital One supports work life balance for working moms, which I am. I love being part of change and growth and knowing that I am helping to build a business feels good.”

24. Plante & Moran

Courtesy of Plante & Moran

U.S. headquarters: Southfield, Mich.

Industry: Professional Services

No. U.S. employees: 2234

Parental Benefits

Employees who use flexible schedules: 96%

Employees who telecommute: 2%

Employees who use compressed work weeks: 4%

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: Yes

Total maternity leave: 130 days

Fully-paid maternity leave: 30 days

Total paternity leave: 130 days

Fully-paid paternity leave: 0

Parental leave after adoption: 130 days

Parental-leave benefits to part-time employees: Yes

On-site or near-site child care center: No

Employees say:

“You are able to balance your life circumstances around the work environment with great flexibility. The ‘we care; philosophy is not just some gimmicky phrase, it is practiced every day in how people are treated.”

“I am on a flexible work arrangement to help me manage my work life balance as the mother of two kids. I have an advisory team that helps me advance in my career and also focus on issues I face with work/life balance. I feel I have people to turn to when I am not sure how to tackle a problem. I worked at a Big 4 public accounting firm prior to joining Plante Moran. I loved the work there and really liked my coworkers. Plante Moran has managed to take something I already enjoyed doing and make it better. I honestly come to work every day thankful that I get to do the work I enjoy with the nicest group of people I can imagine.”

25. West Monroe Partners

Courtesy of West Monroe Partners

U.S. headquarters: Chicago

Industry: Professional Services

No. U.S. employees: 850

Parental Benefits

Employees who telecommute: 20%

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: Yes

Total maternity leave: 80 days

Fully-paid maternity leave: 50 days

Total paternity leave: 60 days

Fully-paid paternity leave: 25 days

Parental leave after adoption: 60 days

Parental-leave benefits to part-time employees: No

On-site or near-site child care center: No

Employees say:

“One of the most unique things is the chiefs program. If you want to be a chief of anything, you can. You come with a business plan, get money, and can make a difference with your personal passion.”

“West Monroe Partners cares for ME. I have never felt so secure as when I had a child and they told me to take whatever time I needed. Certainly a lot more than I would have received anywhere else. I took quite a bit of time too. And not once was I questioned. I have never felt so valued as I do now.”

26. Squarespace

Geordie Wood

U.S. headquarters: New York City

Industry: Information Technology

No. U.S. employees: 567

Parental Benefits

Employees who use flexible schedules: 35%

Employees who telecommute: 5%

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: Yes

Total maternity leave: 90 days

Fully-paid maternity leave: 90 days

Total paternity leave: 30 days

Fully-paid paternity leave: 30 days

Parental leave after adoption: 90 days

Parental-leave benefits to part-time employees: No

On-site or near-site child care center: No

Employees say:

“I think there is a really great work life balance due to the flexible PTO policy. They are also pretty flexible when it comes to work working from home.”

“I love to work at Squarespace because it provides great work/personal life balance, amazing perks, and freedom over your work/projects (meaning, nobody is supervising you if you know what you are doing). Also, it is a real pleasure to work among talented individuals as knowledge that you pick up from other individual is just tremendous.”

27. Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

Courtesy of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

U.S. headquarters: San Francisco

Industry: Professional Services

No. U.S. employees: 1535

Parental Benefits

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: Yes

Total maternity leave: 180 days

Fully-paid maternity leave: 110 days

Total paternity leave: 30 days

Fully-paid paternity leave: 30 days

Parental leave after adoption: 180 days

Parental-leave benefits to part-time employees: Yes

On-site or near-site child care center: Yes

Employees say:

“I recently had a child and cannot say enough about the firm’s maternity leave policy and ongoing support of flexible working arrangements. It is almost unheard of for a professional to receive six months of maternity leave with full pay.”

“The emphasis on family first is phenomenal. I have had to take time off at a moment’s notice to deal with kids in the hospital, and Orrick did everything it could to allow me to focus on family. The amount of leave provided to both primary and non-primary caregivers is second to none.”

28. Intuit

Courtesy of Intuit

U.S. headquarters: Mountain View, Calif.

Industry: Information Technology

No. U.S. employees: 6389

Parental Benefits

Employees who use compressed work weeks: 1%

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: Yes

Total maternity leave: 160 days

Fully-paid maternity leave: 40 days

Total paternity leave: 40 days

Fully-paid paternity leave: 40 days

Parental leave after adoption: 40 days

Parental-leave benefits to part-time employees: Yes

On-site or near-site child care center: Yes

Employees say:

“I am a new mom, and the accommodation has been amazing. My boss is flexible and encouraging, while also pushing me to continue to grow my career. Often I hear working moms talking about a boss who does one or the other, rarely both.”

“Intuit has a culture of humility and relatively low-ego employees, which I really appreciate, particularly as a female business leader. In addition, we are very customer focused and leaders role model this well. Finally, I’ve been at Intuit for many years, and through my journey, my leaders/the company have been supportive of flexible work arrangements during life stages where it was important to me (e.g. young children, etc.). They invested in me and took the long-view.”

29. NVIDIA

Deborah Arajs

U.S. headquarters: Santa Clara, Calif.

Industry: Information Technology

No. U.S. employees: 5658

Parental Benefits

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: Yes

Total maternity leave: 110 days

Fully-paid maternity leave: 110 days

Total paternity leave: 60 days

Fully-paid paternity leave: 60 days

Parental leave after adoption: 60 days

Parental-leave benefits to part-time employees: Yes

On-site or near-site child care center: No

Employees say:

“We have a great maternity AND paternity leave policy. Men can take up to 12 weeks which is nice for women too because I’m now not the only one taking 12+ weeks off when I have a kid.”

“NVIDIA is a family friendly company. Since my wife and I both work, I appreciate the flexibility to work from home or to re-arrange my hours around my responsibilities at home. I do this at least once a week.”

30. Progressive Insurance

Courtesy of Progressive

U.S. headquarters: Mayfield Village, Ohio

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

No. U.S. employees: 33116

Parental Benefits

Employees who use flexible schedules: 6%

Employees who telecommute: 22%

Employees who use compressed work weeks: 2%

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: Yes

Total maternity leave: 60 days

Total paternity leave: 60 days

Parental leave after adoption: 60 days

On-site or near-site child care center: No

Employees say:

“I started working at Progressive three months after having my child, and I was grateful to be able to use the lactation room and go to my child’s medical appointments without any strain in my work life. They don’t make me choose work over family.”

“The schedule flexibility that Progressive offers its employees is unparalleled to any other company I have ever worked for. I have a special needs son and being able to balance my work life with his unique needs is what initially led me to a career at Progressive. Being able to care for my son while still working a full-time job improves both my quality of life as well as my son’s. Progressive has a unique understanding and general concern of their employees lives outside of work.”

31. Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America

Courtesy of Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America

U.S. headquarters: Golden Valley, Minn.

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

No. U.S. employees: 1868

Parental Benefits

Employees who use flexible schedules: 81%

Employees who telecommute: 18%

Employees who use compressed work weeks: 2%

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: Yes

Total maternity leave: 60 days

Fully-paid maternity leave: 35 days

Total paternity leave: 60 days

Fully-paid paternity leave: 20 days

Parental leave after adoption: 60 days

Parental-leave benefits to part-time employees: Yes

On-site or near-site child care center: Yes

Employees say:

“The company has an on-site day-care for employees’ children that is outstanding, and cost is somewhat subsidized. Kids are present in the building on walks, dining with their parents, presenting flag day parades, artwork etc.”

“I accepted a promotion offer literally two days before giving birth to my first child in January of this year. The company supported my promotion despite the fact that I would be gone for the first three months of my new job. Additionally, they paid me my significantly higher salary the entire 12 weeks I was on leave.”

32. Quicken Loans

Courtesy of Quicken Loans

U.S. headquarters: Detroit

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

No. U.S. employees: 15122

Parental Benefits

Employees who use flexible schedules: 45%

Employees who telecommute: 22%

Employees who use compressed work weeks: 3%

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: Yes

Total maternity leave: 60 days

Fully-paid maternity leave: 40 days

Total paternity leave: 60 days

Fully-paid paternity leave: 10 days

Parental leave after adoption: 80 days

Parental-leave benefits to part-time employees: Yes

On-site or near-site child care center: No

Employees say:

“Every child of a team member receives a birthday card with money or a free Fathead voucher (under a certain age). Having kids myself, it’s pretty cool to see them get a gift from my work.”

“This company is the greatest place ever because I’ve never before had the ability to grow, have flexible hours, plenty of opportunity to expand within the company and most of all, the ability to work from home where it helps me to be there for my child and save money on caregiving/babysitters. Love it here.”

33. Scripps Health

Courtesy of Scripps Health

U.S. headquarters: San Diego

Industry: Health Care

No. U.S. employees: 14496

Parental Benefits

Employees who use compressed work weeks: 50%

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: Yes

Fully-paid paternity leave: 60 days

Parental leave after adoption: 60 days

Parental-leave benefits to part-time employees: Yes

On-site or near-site child care center: Yes

Employees say:

“Scripps is considerate of working mothers and the unique challenges we face like trying to provide breast milk to your child while working. It provides a good balance between work and personal life including meditation & classes to balance stress.”

“We are given many benefits that make working here great. One is the ability to choose hours that work for you. We have people working 6, 8, 10, and 12 hr. shifts. We also have some ability to choose our hours, which I believe contributes to a balanced home/work life and overall job satisfaction. This flexibility helps people to meet other obligations in their life in a more realistic manner and allows their time at work to be conflict free.”

34. Hilton

Jonathan D. Orozc

U.S. headquarters: McLean, Va.

Industry: Hospitality

No. U.S. employees: 53663

Parental Benefits

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: Yes

Total maternity leave: 60 days

Fully-paid maternity leave: 45 days

Total paternity leave: 60 days

Fully-paid paternity leave: 10 days

Parental leave after adoption: 60 days

Parental-leave benefits to part-time employees: Yes

On-site or near-site child care center: No

Employees say:

“I love my job at Hilton because I enjoy the work I do. I am able to balance my responsibilities as a mother and partner to my husband without sacrificing my career aspirations.”

“If you are willing to raise your hand to try new things, there are always new opportunities at Hilton. My career has been fast-paced and I feel that I’m treated very fairly for the effort and commitment I bring to the company. It also is a great fit for me as a working mom. I can take time off to spend with my family and even more importantly, can flex my schedule so I can be present for important personal/family events during the work week. I really value the access I have to our executives and senior leaders not only in my own function but across the entire organization.”

35. First Horizon National

Courtesy of First Horizon National Corporation

U.S. headquarters: Memphis, Tenn.

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

No. U.S. employees: 4300

Parental Benefits

Employees who use flexible schedules: 58%

Employees who telecommute: 36%

Employees who use compressed work weeks: 20%

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: No

Total maternity leave: 170 days

Fully-paid maternity leave: 100 days

Total paternity leave: 100 days

Fully-paid paternity leave: 20 days

Parental leave after adoption: 100 days

Parental-leave benefits to part-time employees: Yes

On-site or near-site child care center: Yes

Employees say:

“The sense of teamwork among the department is a unique and wonderful thing to be a part of. The priority of encouraging employees to have a work life balance by ensuring fair workload and flexibility is a blessing.”

“This is the first company that says and truly means it when they ensure employees have a good work/life balance. My husband travels for work and I work full time with a 4 1/2 year old. They are extremely accommodating with doctor appointments, sick days at school etc. I am never made to feel bad when something family-related comes up.”

36. Point B

Courtesy of Point B

U.S. headquarters: Seattle

Industry: Professional Services

No. U.S. employees: 651

Parental Benefits

Employees who use compressed work weeks: 20%

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: No

Fully-paid maternity leave: 30 days

Fully-paid paternity leave: 30 days

Parental-leave benefits to part-time employees: Yes

On-site or near-site child care center: No

Employees say:

“The culture is unusually collaborative in my experience. Management and frontline are equally concerned about work/life balance and will go the extra mile to support one another.”

“Point B is unique in that we all recognize that it’s a great place to work and yet don’t share that opinion because of quirky employee perks (e.g. yoga) or an outrageous medical plan. People come to Point B because it’s employee-owned, we are treated fairly, we are able to make a difference for our clients, and compensated appropriately.”

37. Marriott International

Courtesy of Marriott International

U.S. headquarters: Bethesda, Md.

Industry: Hospitality

No. U.S. employees: 136781

Parental Benefits

Employees who use flexible schedules: 15%

Employees who telecommute: 5%

Employees who use compressed work weeks: 8%

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: Yes

Total maternity leave: 70 days

Fully-paid maternity leave: 10 days

Total paternity leave: 70 days

Fully-paid paternity leave: 10 days

Parental leave after adoption: 70 days

Parental-leave benefits to part-time employees: No

On-site or near-site child care center: Yes

Employees say:

“I have found the management to be extremely empathetic and accommodating. I’ve had a couple of difficult moments and they bent over backwards to make things better for me. I LOVE my job. I want to work here forever.”

“Exceptional leadership. As a woman I have been very privileged to work with many FANTASTIC woman leaders at this company. They have certainly paved the way for my success and provided a great example of how to be a great woman leader. I work remotely and still feel very well connected to my team and the organization while also being extremely productive and don’t have to waste time sitting in traffic every day in order to do my job.”

38. Navy Federal Credit Union

Courtesy of Navy Federal Credit Union

U.S. headquarters: Vienna, Va.

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

No. U.S. employees: 14462

Parental Benefits

Employees who telecommute: 1%

Employees who use compressed work weeks: 14%

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: Yes

Total maternity leave: 60 days

Fully-paid maternity leave: 55 days

Total paternity leave: 60 days

Fully-paid paternity leave: 10 days

Parental leave after adoption: 60 days

Parental-leave benefits to part-time employees: Yes

On-site or near-site child care center: No

Employees say:

“This past winter I had my first child and it was amazing news that NFCU increased their maternity leave to 12 paid weeks for both part time and full time employees. I was able to use my maternity leave without depleting personal leave or sick leave.”

“For a working mother of two busy children, and a military spouse whose husband is currently stationed overseas for a year, Navy Federal is THE place to work. I have worked here for 12 years and have never regretted my decision, not for a minute. I love my work, I am challenged and engaged, and allowed to take time off if it is necessary for my family or health. My leaders support a healthy work/life balance and I feel valued and appreciated every single day.”

39. LaSalle Network

Courtesy of LaSalle Networks

U.S. headquarters: Chicago

Industry: Professional Services

No. U.S. employees: 187

Parental Benefits

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: Yes

Total maternity leave: 84 days

Fully-paid maternity leave: 84 days

Total paternity leave: 84 days

Fully-paid paternity leave: 84 days

Parental-leave benefits to part-time employees: Yes

On-site or near-site child care center: No

Employees say:

“The advancement it completely in your own hands. They respect if you can only do X,Y and Z due to other responsibilities and work with your schedule/limitation to still help execute your role to the best of your ability.”

“The amount of support and recognition that leadership/management provides to employees is unparalleled and is reflected from the staff level as well. It is an incredibly positive culture that celebrates wins as a team no matter how small.”

40. Crowe Horwath

Courtesy of Crowe Horwath

U.S. headquarters: Chicago

Industry: Professional Services

No. U.S. employees: 3600

Parental Benefits

Employees who use flexible schedules: 90%

Employees who telecommute: 90%

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: No

Fully-paid maternity leave: 60 days

Fully-paid paternity leave: 30 days

Parental-leave benefits to part-time employees: Yes

On-site or near-site child care center: No

Employees say:

“This job is just very flexible. We are a two parent working household and if I have to leave early because the baby is sick I can get her home and napping and continue my workday without being forced to take the day off.”

“Management cares deeply about and follows through on our firm values. This was evidenced when my son had health issues and the amount of time off required was not even discussed. This was evidenced by the changes in the last few years in our parental leave, mobility, dress code, and remote work policies. This firm trusts its employees to do the right thing.”

41. SAS Institute

Steve Muir

U.S. headquarters: Cary, N.C.

Industry: Information Technology

No. U.S. employees: 7167

Parental Benefits

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: Yes

Total maternity leave: 60 days

Fully-paid maternity leave: 30 days

Total paternity leave: 60 days

Fully-paid paternity leave: 20 days

Parental leave after adoption: 60 days

Parental-leave benefits to part-time employees: No

On-site or near-site child care center: No

Employees say:

“The emphasis on work/life balance really stands out. Management is receptive to employees taking time off to be with their families. Also, the Work/Life Department offers classes from everything from breast feeding to dating to elder care.”

“We say it all the time but I can’t agree more, the work/life balance. My husband recently passed away so I am the raising a 5- and 7-year-old on my own. SAS, my management team, and colleagues allow me to balance it all, allowing me to focus on my career here at SAS AND take care of home.”

42. Total Merchant Services

Courtesy of Total Merchant Services

U.S. headquarters: Woodland Hills, Calif.

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

No. U.S. employees: 261

Parental Benefits

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: Yes

Total maternity leave: 120 days

Fully-paid maternity leave: 120 days

Total paternity leave: 120 days

Fully-paid paternity leave: 120 days

Parental leave after adoption: 120 days

Parental-leave benefits to part-time employees: Yes

On-site or near-site child care center: No

Employees say:

“It’s not just a job. I feel as if it’s my second home.”

“The CEO takes the time to inform all employees (at all levels) about the organization’s financial standing and plans for the future. In other words, I feel that we are informed of major business plans and that every employee matters.”

43. PrimeLending

Erin Burrough Photography

U.S. headquarters: Dallas

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

No. U.S. employees: 2981

Parental Benefits

Employees who use flexible schedules: 100%

Employees who telecommute: 90%

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: No

Total maternity leave: 60 days

Fully-paid maternity leave: 24 days

Total paternity leave: 60 days

Fully-paid paternity leave: 0

Parental leave after adoption: 60 days

Parental-leave benefits to part-time employees: Yes

On-site or near-site child care center: No

Employees say:

“It is definitely a company that understands that we have lives outside of work and is so good about having to take unplanned time. It is one of the only companies that I have worked for that I feel that I am more than just an employee, but a person.”

“The team that I work with is allowed to work from home, which helps create a wonderful work/life balance. Even though I’ve been here only a short amount of time, I have experienced a greater sense of camaraderie with this team than the team I worked with at a different company for almost 8 years! Everyone works so well together and truly seems to care for one another.”

44. David Weekley Homes

Courtesy of David Weekley Homes

U.S. headquarters: Houston

Industry: Construction & Real Estate

No. U.S. employees: 1624

Parental Benefits

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: No

Total maternity leave: 60 days

Fully-paid maternity leave: 5 days

Total paternity leave: 5 days

Fully-paid paternity leave: 5 days

Parental leave after adoption: 5 days

Parental-leave benefits to part-time employees: No

On-site or near-site child care center: No

Employees say:

“As a parent, it is always a worry that I might need a day off for sick children or an emergency. My co-workers and manager have always told me ‘family and your health come first.’ I truly hope I get to retire here. I’ve never been so happy.”

“I am delighted to be a member of the David Weekley team. I had the pleasure of getting to know our company as a spouse of an employee and as a David Weekley homeowner before joining the family about a year and a half ago. My husband and I both work for (and love) David Weekley and our passion for the company has spread to our children who both interned with the company this summer. Based on our experiences with David Weekley, our son started college this year and declared Building Sciences as his major. He also recognizes the amazing company David Weekly homes is, and he aspires to someday join the David Weekley team as a builder. Graduating from college this December, our daughter is also exploring opportunities with aspirations of joining the DW team.”

45. Pariveda Solutions

Courtesy of Pariveda Solutions

U.S. headquarters: Dallas

Industry: Information Technology

No. U.S. employees: 551

Parental Benefits

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: No

Total maternity leave: 90 days

Fully-paid maternity leave: 45 days

Total paternity leave: 90 days

Fully-paid paternity leave: 45 days

Parental leave after adoption: 90 days

Parental-leave benefits to part-time employees: No

On-site or near-site child care center: No

Employees say:

“I love that no one bats an eye when I have to go pick up my child from daycare. This company understands that this is a community.”

“Everyone has a mentor, receives feedback regularly, and is given opportunities that stretch him/her for growth. We provide fully paid benefits, maternity/paternity leave, and paid sabbaticals for leadership after so many years of service.”

46. Bank of America

Courtesy of Bank of America

U.S. headquarters: Charlotte, N.C.

Industry: Financial Services & Insurance

No. U.S. employees: 175000

Parental Benefits

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: Yes

Total maternity leave: 80 days

Fully-paid maternity leave: 80 days

Total paternity leave: 80 days

Fully-paid paternity leave: 80 days

Parental leave after adoption: 80 days

Parental-leave benefits to part-time employees: Yes

On-site or near-site child care center: Yes

Employees say:

“I’ve been given the opportunity to change positions and try different roles, and been able to circle back when opportunities came up. The corporation has given me the room to grow and succeed at home and at work. I couldn’t have asked for more.”

“The ability to move around internally is awesome. You are really provided with an opportunity to work for multiple groups within the organization, and expand your knowledge base and experience from one position to the other. The insurance benefits and childcare reimbursement benefits are also amazing.”

47. Texas Health Resources

Courtesy of Texas Health Resources

U.S. headquarters: Arlington, Texas

Industry: Health Care

No. U.S. employees: 21686

Parental Benefits

Employees who telecommute: 4%

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: No

Total maternity leave: 60 days

Fully-paid maternity leave: 0

Total paternity leave: 60 days

Fully-paid paternity leave: 0

Parental leave after adoption: 60 days

Parental-leave benefits to part-time employees: Yes

On-site or near-site child care center: No

Employees say:

“Texas Health Resources has been very good to me. With a flexible schedule I was able to attend all my kids’ extra activities. They are grown now and I didn’t miss a one thanks to Texas Health Resources.”

“Texas Health Resources does an excellent job of promoting from within! They always look to promote and hire employees within the organization before looking elsewhere. I have worked for THR for a little over three years and have been promoted twice, and nearly doubled my annual salary. THR truly is a great company to work for that really values their employees and treats them well!”

48. Roth Staffing Companies

Courtesy of Roth Staffing Companies

U.S. headquarters: Orange, Calif.

Industry: Professional Services

No. U.S. employees: 611

Parental Benefits

Employees who use flexible schedules: 12%

Employees who telecommute: 14%

Employees who use compressed work weeks: 78%

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: Yes

Fully-paid maternity leave: 50 days

Fully-paid paternity leave: 50 days

Parental leave after adoption: 100 days

Parental-leave benefits to part-time employees: No

On-site or near-site child care center: No

Employees say:

“The company truly cares about the wellbeing and success of its employees. They provide the tools necessary to succeed and encourage a strong work/life balance.”

“They provide us six weeks paid maternity leave and they really support work/life balance, which is very unusual for our industry.”

49. T-Mobile US

Courtesy of T-Mobile

U.S. headquarters: Bellevue, Wash.

Industry: Telecommunications

No. U.S. employees: Confidential

Parental Benefits

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: Yes

On-site or near-site child care center: Yes

Employees say:

“Childcare benefits are great; not a lot of companies help—let alone acknowledge—child care expenses. In return, parents are able to come to work more and not have to worry about the extra stress of paying for childcare.”

“It’s the first place I’ve worked that actually puts an emphasis on the balance between work & family. As a father with two young kids, having time to spend with my family is paramount. In addition, anytime a last-minute family issue/emergency has popped up, management has always been more than accommodating allowing me to attend to my children’s needs. It’s an attitude that I’ve not experienced to this extent before.”

50. Atlantic Health System

John Halpern

U.S. headquarters: Morristown, N.J.

Industry: Health Care

No. U.S. employees: 12183

Parental Benefits

Employees who use flexible schedules: 24%

Employees who telecommute: 23%

Employees who use compressed work weeks: 22%

Fertility treatments covered by health plan: Yes

Total maternity leave: 60 days

Fully-paid maternity leave: 0

Total paternity leave: 60 days

Fully-paid paternity leave: 0

Parental leave after adoption: 60 days

Parental-leave benefits to part-time employees: Yes

On-site or near-site child care center: Yes

Employees say:

“I think the amount of PTO is generous along with the maternity leave benefits. If you need someone to watch your child in a pinch while you work, you can get someone to babysit at your home for free on that day.”

“I started as a volunteer and was eventually hired at a full-time employee. In the last two years I have been given the opportunity to be part of a new division of the Hospital which as afforded me great opportunity for growth and to be part of an exciting collaborative network of caring provide many benefits to the community.”

Methodology

To determine the Best Workplaces for Parents list, Great Place to Work compared 443,258 parents’ and non-parents’ responses to more than 50 survey questions anonymously rating their employers. The data revealed that after having children, parents—especially mothers—have a different experience than their colleagues of the inclusivity and opportunities for advancement at their organizations, among other differentiators.

To determine the list, we took into account organizations’ success in overcoming these differences in experience to create a great place to work for all employees, regardless of parenting status. We focused our analysis on parents’ overall feedback, analyzing how their experiences compared to that of their colleagues, whether job level or other personal characteristics changed the level of support received as a parent, and assessing the quality of parental leave, adoption, flexible schedule, child care and dependent health care benefits. Workplaces were compared to others of similar sizes and industries.

Rankings were driven by parents’ feedback. To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard, have at least 50 employees, and their survey results needed at least a 95% confidence level, and a 5% margin of error or better.

To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and be considered for Best Workplaces lists published by Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.