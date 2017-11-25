Cyber Monday got started way back in 2005, when someone noticed a lot of people doing online Christmas shopping from their work computers (oh, nostalgia). More than a decade on, it might seem like Cyber Monday has taken over the entire post-Thanksgiving shopping weekend, with many retailers offering deals both online and in-store starting on Black Friday itself.

But the real Cyber Monday is still around, and sellers are rolling out even more deals, likely hoping for a double-dip into one of the strongest holiday retail kickoffs in years. As is traditional for the day, the focus is on gadgets, games, and other hallmarks of the digital era.

Here are some of the most notable offers. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday bleeding into each other this year, some deals are holdovers from Friday, while others will go live Sunday.

Smart TVs

TVs are a perennial holiday season buy, but the combination of 4k price drops and smart feature integration is shaping up to make this a particularly big year for big screens.

Walmart will reportedly have a 55” 4k RCA TV for $379, and a 58” 4k TV from Samsung for $598.

Amazon is matching Walmart with a 55” 4k Smart LED TV for $379, though it’s from an obscure manufacturer.

At the slightly higher end, Samsung is extending a lot of Black Friday deals on its own TVs, including this 49” 4k screen for $430.

Gaming

For Black Friday, Target had a 500gb Xbox One S for $189, and threw in a $25 gift card. That was likely the best deal on the console this year – but, no surprise, they’re out of stock. Several other retailers, including Best Buy, are offering the same price, minus the gift card, but the best deal now seems to be direct from Microsoft, who will throw in one of a handful of (mostly older) games for the price.

Best Buy also has the Playstation 4 for $199, which is still expected to be the best price for this year.

Best Buy and Gamestop are neck-and-neck for the best deals on games this year, with new releases like Middle Earth: Shadow of War and Destiny 2 dropped from $60 to as low as $25.

For owners of high-powered gaming PCs, Amazon is offering the Oculus Rift VR bundle for $349 right now, reportedly the lowest price ever — though it’s unclear whether that price will last through Monday.

PC gamers also shouldn’t miss the Steam Autumn Sale, offering discounted game downloads through 1pm November 28. The best deals include Triple-A games like Deus Ex: Mankind Divided for $9 and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus for $30. But it’s also a great time to nab cult-favorite indie games like Prison Architect for $7.50, or Steam’s own PC-to-TV streaming box, the Steam Link, for a smoking $4.99. (And yes, Steam download codes can be sent as gifts, via email).

Computing

Amazon was one of the biggest early beneficiaries of the Cyber Monday phenomenon, but in recent years it has focused on selling its own devices (which, notably, make it a little easier for you to buy yet more stuff from Amazon). This year, that includes an 8GB Fire 7 with ads for $30, the 2nd Gen Amazon Echo for $80, and the Echo Dot for $30. But the winner may be this three-pack of ad-supported Fire HD 8 Tablets for $130.

Dell also has a broad lineup of laptop and desktop deals, including a $200 discount on the Inspiron 17 7000 laptop that starts on Monday.

Phones

Apple’s new flagship phones are on steep discount from various retailers, including $200 off the iPhone 8 at Best Buy.

Best Buy is also still offering its Black Friday deal of up to $350 off Samsung’s 8th gen phones with a new contract, or $150 on unlocked phones. That makes an unlocked Galaxy S8 $575, available now.

Other Deals

If you’re not going whole-hog on a new smart TV, Amazon is offering the new Roku 4k streaming stick for $48, just over 30% off.

And Target may have the most notable Cyber Monday deal of them all, techie or otherwise: starting tomorrow, it’s offering 15% off everything on its entire site.

Some Cyber Monday deals won’t be revealed until Sunday night. We’ll update this post with any major game-changers.