5 Black Friday Deals So Good It's Worth Leaving Your House

It’s that time of year. With Thanksgiving comes Black Friday: the annual holiday for shoppers hoping to score massive deals on products from retailers around the country.

Every year, stores like Best Buy, Target and Walmart offer stunning deals on high-priced items like televisions and phones, as well as markdowns on other products that could make good gifts for the holidays.

Black Friday is also a major test for retailers — many of which have struggled in the deteriorating brick-and-mortar landscape. The kinds of deals these retailers offer could give them a leg-up on the competition — and it appears Best Buy, Walmart, Target and Toys ‘R’ Us are here to play.

According to the National Retail Federation, About 164 million Americans plan to shop or have considered shopping during the Thanksgiving weekend — which over the years has extended beyond Black Friday and into Cyber Monday.

Still, most of the shopping will be done on Friday, Nov. 24. To get a sense of the biggest deals available, here are some of the most stunning mark-downs offered.

Best Buy

If you’re looking for a deal on a new TV, Best Buy is your best bet.

The consumer technology store is selling the Sharp 50″ LED 4K Ultra HD 2160p Smart Roku TV for $179.99. That’s a staggering $320 off.

Additionally, Best Buy is selling the Toshiba 55″ LED 4K Ultra HD 2160p Chomecast TV for $279.99 — a mark-down by $220.

Both of these products will only be available in stores.

Walmart

With the purchase of select iPhones or Samsung phones under a Verizon or AT&T plan in stores only, you can get a $300 Walmart gift card.

Toys ‘R’ Us

For parents with kids, Toys ‘R’ Us is selling the popular Barbie Pink Passport 3-Story Townhouse for $59.99. That’s 50% off its original price of $119.99.

Target

One of Target’s best offerings is on its Xbox One S 500GB. For just $189.99, shoppers can snag it for $90 off — and get a $25 Target gift card along with their purchase.