Much has been made of the fact that Apple’s iPhone X does not come with a physical “home” button, as the new smartphone relies instead on facial recognition technology to unlock it and finger-swiping for navigation.

But now there is a loophole for those iPhone traditionalists who want the latest Apple smartphone but can’t quite let go of home button at the bottom of their phones. Business Insider published a short guide demonstrating how iPhone X users can get around the lack of a physical home button by creating a virtual replacement that appears at the bottom of the device’s screen.

As Business Insider points out, iPhone X users first have to create space at the bottom of their device’s screen by moving apps away from the bottom row. They can then go into the smartphone’s settings (under “Accessibility”) and toggle on a feature called “Assistive Touch.” After choosing the “Home” option, users will see a white button that they can place in the now-empty space they’ve created at the bottom of their iPhone X’s home screen.

That virtual button can operate essentially the same way as a physical home button. It’s not exactly the same, but a virtual home button could come in handy if you can’t get used to your new iPhone X.

Apple’s iPhone X officially went on sale earlier this month and initial demand for the new smartphones appears to be strong. Apple is already predicting that iPhone X sales will help spur the company’s holiday season sales to record highs.