Young Adults Are Buying More Vinyl Than Boomers

Music lovers are once again buying physical copies of albums rather than opting to purchase a digital download instead.

Forbes reports that a recent eBay survey found that 52% of consumers prefer to buy music in a physical form such as CD or vinyl record to digital one. The demographic responsible for the comeback is actually 18-24 year olds, an interesting age group given that they likely grew up buying digital copies of music rather than physical ones, unlike older generations.

One in four people in the 18-24 demographic said they had purchased a vinyl record in the last year, with a good number of those indicating they purchase a new vinyl each month. 83% of the age group has purchased some sort of physical media in the past year (DVDs, books, CDs, records), which is much higher than the 76% average across all age groups.

Leading the charge seems to be classic albums. eBay said that classic albums by The Beatles, David Bowie, and Pink Floyd are the highest sought after on the site.