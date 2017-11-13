During the run up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, eBay plans to match discounts by rivals.

The online marketplace will match or beat announced sale prices on a limited number of items between Nov. 13 and Nov. 17 from retailers like Macy’s, Walmart, Kohl’s and JCPenney.

From Black Friday (the day after Thanksgiving) to the end of Cyber Monday (the following Monday), eBay will match deals on certain new items sold online by Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy. The retailer says it will offer “50,000 deals with no blackout periods.”

EBay said in a press release that it wants customers to be able to keep the best parts of Black Friday—sales on holiday gifts—and skip the worst—long checkout lines in stores.

Planned price cuts includes the Apple Watch Series 3 for $325, which usually starts at $329, and a five-quart KitchenAid Stand Mixer for $249.99, similar models at KitchenAid.com retail between $429.99 for $459.99.

