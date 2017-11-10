After a few sporadic reports that the screen on the brand new iPhone X was having problems in near-freezing temperatures, what did legions of Apple fans go out an do? Grab their $999 iPhone and see if they could make the screen became unresponsive to swipes and touches in cold weather, too.

Most seemed to come out fine, but a few reproduced the problem where the iPhone X’s OLED screen does not register the user’s finger swipes in cold weather. According to Apple’s own guidelines, the iPhone X is designed to work normally at temperatures between of 32 degrees to 95 degrees Fahrenheit (or zero to 35 degrees Celsius).

Some users quickly found a workaround for the frozen screen problem. Locking the phone and unlocking it via Face ID seemed to cure the issue and allow the device to recognize swipes and touches properly instantly.

Apple also told the web site The Loop that it has seen some reports about the problem is working on a software fix.

“We are aware of instances where the iPhone X screen will become temporarily unresponsive to touch after a rapid change to a cold environment,” Apple told the site. “After several seconds the screen will become fully responsive again. This will be addressed in an upcoming software update.”

Apple (aapl) introduced the iPhone X back in September alongside its iPhone 8 models, but the new, most-expensive-ever iPhone didn’t go on sale and get into the hands of regular customers until the beginning of November. The phone is also Apple’s first with an OLED display.