NEWSWORTHY

Fender bender. Not an auspicious start for the first self-driving bus in Las Vegas, as it brushed against a delivery truck on its first day in action. But the autonomous shuttle, built by the French automaker Navya, was not at fault and the delivery truck driver was given a citation.

Talent poacher. The semiconductor market is getting weird. After Broadcom’s surprise bid for Qualcomm and news that Apple might dump Qualcomm from future iPhones, Intel on Wednesday night said it would develop high-end graphics cards to compete with Nvidia and AMD. And it hired AMD’s just-departed graphics wizard Raja Koduri to lead the effort.

Now that’s volatile. The cryptocurrency market is getting a little weird. A group that was threatening to initiate a spinoff, incompatible format of bitcoin dubbed SegWit2X abandon those plans. Excitement that the split was avoided helped push bitcoin’s price above $7,800 briefly, but then concerns set in about the demise of the SegWit2X dividend and the price plunged to around $7,116 by Thursday morning.

No soup for you. It’s become apparent from the reaction to last week’s Taylor Swift-Data Sheet crossover that there are more than a few fans of the pop star amongst our readership. They may be sad to learn that Swift’s new album, due out tomorrow, will probably not be immediately available on streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify. (Headline video reference.)

Good ratings. It was a banner first-ever quarterly report for newly-public Roku. Revenue jumped 40% from last year to $125 million, better than the $110 million Wall Street expected, and a net loss of 10 cents a share was also better than the forecasts. Most of the upside was on the advertising side, as price cuts on Roku’s popular video streaming boxes turned a 35% unit increase into just 4% more revenue. Roku’s shares, which were priced at $14 in its IPO in September and closed at $18.84 on Wednesday, rose 28% to $24.15 in premarket trading on Thursday.

Jack Dorsey’s other company. Payments processor Square, saw adjusted revenue jump 45% to $257 million and adjusted earnings of seven cents rose from one cent a year ago. But lending growth slowed and Square’s shares, which have about tripled so far this year, fell 2% in premarket trading.

Keeping Tim Cook busy. Some folks want Apple to buy Netflix and make a $100 billion bet on the future of TV. Meanwhile, Apple is building its own video business, show by show. On Wednesday came news that Apple would back a drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon about a morning news show based on CNN reporter Brian Stelter’s book Top of the Morning. Also, Bloomberg reports Apple is working on an augmented reality headset, aiming to hit the market by 2020. (I’m sure it will be cooler than Google Glass.) Apple also fired back at law enforcement sources complaining that they couldn’t crack the iPhone of Texas mass murderer Devin Kelley. Apple said it reached out to the FBI to offer assistance as soon as it heard about the device.