European Merchants Are Saying Amazon Is Withholding Their Money

Some of Amazon’s third-party sellers in Germany have accused the U.S. giant of failing to transfer them the money they are owed—and they’re worried about the impact of their businesses in the lead-up to Black Friday. Reports suggest merchants in other European countries are also affected.

The problem, reported by the Federal Association of Online Merchants (BVOH), appears to have arisen over the last week. The trade group said Tuesday that more and more of its members were complaining that, rather than paying them out for sales conducted over its platform, Amazon was reviewing and sometimes freezing their accounts.

Even when their accounts have been reviewed and cleared, many merchants have not been able to withdraw their money from those accounts since 30 October, the BVOH said. Meanwhile, it added, Amazon continues to insist that the merchants continue selling and shipping items through its platform. With Black Friday looming on 26 November, that’s a big issue.

According to a report in Die Welt, some payments resumed on Tuesday morning, but only the most recent payments came through. The newspaper quoted Amazon as saying there was only a “small number of affected sellers,” but also quoted an e-commerce expert who suggested the number was likely in the thousands.

Wolfgang Wentzel, the BVOH’s legal adviser, told Fortune on Wednesday that some merchants were now receiving a third of what they were owed, but only if—like Amazon (amzn)—they hold accounts with Deutsche Bank. Everyone else is getting nothing, he said.

The BVOH said Amazon had told some merchants that it was having technical problems. “Logistical and technical functions are supposed to be a core capability of Amazon,” said Wentzel.

Wentzel also said he had heard of similar problems hitting third-party sellers in the U.K. Die Welt reported that some merchants in France and Italy are also affected.

Amazon is supposed to pay out third-party sellers within 14 days, unless they pull in more than €50,000 ($58,000) daily over the platform, in which case they are supposed to be able to withdraw their money within a day.

Amazon had not responded to a request for comment at the time of writing.