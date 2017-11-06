Comcast Xfinity Internet service suffered major problems on Monday, leaving customers in many major cities with slow connections or none at all.

Internet-monitoring company Downdetecter said that the outage is affecting Xfinity customers in Denver, Portland, Chicago, Seattle, New York, San Francisco, Houston, Minneapolis, Boston, and Mountain View, Calif.

Comcast’s customer care on Twitter apologized for the outage and said that the company was trying to fix the problem, but it did not say when it would be solved. It blamed the outage on an unspecified “external network issue.”

Here are some tweets about the outage, including several from Comcast:

Some customers are having issues with their XFINITY Internet service. We apologize & appreciate your patience while we work to fix. — ComcastCares (@comcastcares) November 6, 2017

UPDATE: our teams continue to monitor an external network issue. We apologize for the inconvenience & will provide updates as we learn more. — ComcastCares (@comcastcares) November 6, 2017

Comcast’s landline phone and cable services don’t appear to be affected by the Internet outage.

Attention Comcast/Xfinity customers: there are multiple reports of outages and poor internet service across the country today. Comcast knows pic.twitter.com/n4SGjmocDR — Bene IT (@BeneITPA) November 6, 2017

Several people voiced their complaints on Xfinity going offline on Twitter:

Yeaup, sounds like Level 3 outage. Comcast and RCN are the ones getting impacted in Boston metro https://t.co/11wVrO4uYV — Ramona (@RamonaHoogeveen) November 6, 2017

Comcast, have you tried turning the internet off and then back on again? — Billy (@albrechtwo) November 6, 2017