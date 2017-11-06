Comcast Xfinity Internet service suffered major problems on Monday, leaving customers in many major cities with slow connections or none at all.
Internet-monitoring company Downdetecter said that the outage is affecting Xfinity customers in Denver, Portland, Chicago, Seattle, New York, San Francisco, Houston, Minneapolis, Boston, and Mountain View, Calif.
Comcast’s customer care on Twitter apologized for the outage and said that the company was trying to fix the problem, but it did not say when it would be solved. It blamed the outage on an unspecified “external network issue.”
Here are some tweets about the outage, including several from Comcast:
Comcast’s landline phone and cable services don’t appear to be affected by the Internet outage.
Several people voiced their complaints on Xfinity going offline on Twitter: