Sprint and Altice Have Reached a Deal After Failure of the T-Mobile Merger

The Sprint logo hangs on the side of their Fifth Avenue store in New York on Jan. 15, 2008.
Don Emmert—AFP/Getty Images
By Reuters
November 5, 2017

U.S. cable operator Altice USA


atus

will sell mobile service on wireless carrier Sprint Corp’s


s

network under a new multi-year agreement announced on Sunday, becoming the latest firm to enter the wireless market in a bid to retain customers.

The companies announced the agreement a day after Sprint and T-Mobile US


tmus

ended merger talks.

Under the terms of the agreement, Altice, the fourth-largest U.S. cable operator, will use Sprint’s network to provide voice and data services in the United States. It gave no time line on when it will introduce such services.

The deal will allow Sprint to use Altice’s cable infrastructure to transmit cellular data and develop a next-generation network, or 5G.

Sprint and T-Mobile on Saturday called off merger talks to create a bigger U.S. wireless company to rival market leaders. That has left Sprint, the No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier, to engineer a turnaround on its own.

Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp


sftby

, Sprint’s majority owner, said in a separate announcement on Sunday that it intended to increase its stake in Sprint but that it would keep ownership of outstanding common stock under 85%, a move that avoids triggering a tender offer for the remaining shares. SoftBank currently owns roughly 82% of Sprint.

U.S. cable companies have begun venturing into the wireless market as a way to bundle more services to reduce churn, or customer defections, at a time when more consumers are canceling cable subscriptions.

Comcast Corp


cmcsa

started selling wireless service this year on Verizon Communications Inc’s


vz

network, and Charter Communications Inc


chtr

plans to launch service next year.

