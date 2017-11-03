After Apple shares reached another record high Friday, the tech company almost broke the $1 trillion mark as the new iPhone X became available in stores.

Apple shares, up more than 3% at the opening bell, brought Apple to a valuation of more than $900 billion for a brief period Friday morning, CNBC reported.

Apple’s stock has been rising all week leading up to the launch of its new iPhone X, which started shipping and became available in Apple stores on Friday.

Apple iPhone 8 and 8 Plus models were released on Sept. 22 and became became the company’s top two selling products, which led to higher than expected earnings, Tim Cook said during a conference call Thursday night, according to CNBC.

The new iPhone X has an edge-to-edge screen, eliminating the home button. It’s also the first iPhone to unlock using facial recognition.