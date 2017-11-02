Apple reported its most recent quarterly results on Thursday, but analysts and investors seemed far more focused on the past week—when pre-orders for the iPhone X started—than the past three months.

The all-new phone is Apple’s first with a higher-contrast OLED screen, a facial scanner instead of a fingerprint reader, and a price tag starting at $999. Orders for the new iPhone 8 models, which went on sale in late September, seemed to be weaker than expected, so Wall Street has focused on the prospects for the X model as critical to future stock gains.

Last week, Apple said that initial demand for the iPhone X was “off the charts.” On Thursday, Apple said iPhone X orders were “very strong” and gave guidance that holiday quarter revenue would be up to $87 billion, which would be a record high and signify booming sales across the product line.

Apple shares aapl initially jumped as much as 3% in after-hours trading on the news.

But CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri didn’t provide many details when analysts asked about pre-orders, supplies, and any breakdown of sales between the various iPhone models. And analysts kept on asking.

Cook came up with a couple of different ways to duck the questions, ranging from shutting down the conversation to changing the subject. In response to the obfuscation, Apple aapl shares retreated from somewhat, but they still showed a gain of more than 2% after the call with analysts.

Here’s a sampling of how the Cook dodged and weaved with his answers: