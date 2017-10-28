U.S. regulators have launched an investigation after reports that steering wheels in Ford Fusions have come loose and, in at least one instance, fallen off.

The investigation began after three complaints were submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, USA Today reported.

One person said the steering wheel fell into their lap while turning into a gas station, according to USA Today, while two others said the bolt attaching the steering wheel to the steering column came loose while driving.

No complaints of crashes or injuries have been registered with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, according to the report.

“We are cooperating with the agency, as we always do,” Ford said in a statement to ABC News.

The reports involve Ford Fusion models from 2014, 2015 and 2016, according to ABC.