If you plan to buy an iPhone X, you’d better have some cash set aside in case you drop it and don’t have a warranty.

Apple will charge customers up to $549 to fix problems with its new iPhone X, the company revealed on Friday. Apple didn’t say how much it would charge for each repair like a broken button or water damage.

Under an AppleCare+ warranty, iPhone X repairs for accidental damage will cost $99 while repairs for faulty components are covered in full. The warranty provides up to two years of technical support and accidental damage coverage for $199.

The iPhone X is Apple’s AAPL most expensive smartphone. with a starting price of $999. It also comes with several advanced features including a new Face ID facial scanner that verifies users’ identities and lets them access the handset’s software. The iPhone X comes with an organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screen, the first from Apple to use the high-priced display technology, and the ability to charge the device wirelessly.

While those features may appeal to shoppers, they’re also expensive. Add that cost to Apple’s notoriously high pricing on repairs, and customers should think seriously about protecting their smartphones with a case.

In addition to general repairs, Apple said on Friday how much it will charge customers for replacing the iPhone X’s screen. Through AppleCare+, it costs $29, the same amount for replacing the display for other iPhones. Out-of-warranty replacements cost $279, topping the iPhone 8 Plus’ $169 cost. The iPhone 8 screen replacement costs $149.

It’s a similar story on general repairs, with repairs for the iPhone 8 Plus costing up to $399. Apple’s iPhone 8 repairs can top $349.

Apple will start shipping the iPhone X on Nov. 3.