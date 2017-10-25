A Hacker's Tool Kit

Cybercrime is growing ever more pervasive—and costly. According to researcher Cybersecurity Ventures, the annual cost of cybercrime globally will rise from $3 trillion in 2015 to $6 trillion in 2021. Enabling this boom are thriving marketplaces online, where hackers sell tools and services to criminals. Virtually anything is available for the right price, points out Andrei Barysevich, director of advanced collection (“a fancy name for ‘spy,’ ” he says) at threat intelligence firm Recorded Future. A former consultant for the FBI’s cybercrime team in New York, Barysevich trawled the shadiest corners of the web to compile the cybercrime shopping list above, exclusively for Fortune. In the market for some basic malware? It’ll cost you as little as $1.

Graphic shows prices of cybercrime events Nicolas Rapp