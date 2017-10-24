AT&T Is Third Major Carrier Suffering from Weak iPhone 8 Sales

A lot of Apple fans may be holding out for the iPhone X.

By Aaron Pressman
5:27 PM ET

AT&T became the latest wireless carrier to report on the less-than-enthusiastic reception to the new iPhone 8.

The carrier said only 3.9% of its regular monthly customers upgraded a phone in the third quarter, when the iPhone 8 went on sale, compared to 5.1% a year ago when Apple introduced the iPhone 7. As a result, AT&T sold about 2 million fewer smartphones in the quarter than it sold in the same period a year ago, CFO John Stephens said on a call with analysts on Tuesday.

The news came amidst disappointing overall results at AT&T, which had pre-released some of the bad news in a securities filing on Oct. 11. Total revenue of $39.7 billion was down 3% from a year ago and missed analyst estimates of $40.1 billion. Adjusted earnings per share of 74 cents were unchanged from 2016 and a penny less than analysts expected. AT&T shares, which were already down 18% so far this year, fell 2% in after hours trading on Tuesday.

AT&T’s slow phone sales despite the introduction of the iPhone 8 follow Apple’s decision to offer three new models instead of the usual two this year. The more advanced $999 iPhone X, which has an OLED screen and better telephoto camera, doesn’t go on sale until Nov. 3 (pre-orders start Oct. 27), and many Apple fans may be holding for the higher-end model. Also, AT&T and other carriers aren’t offering the same deals they offered last year, when consumers could get a free iPhone 7 with a trade in.

On Monday, T-Mobile tmus reported much the same phenomenon for third quarter phone sales, with just 6% of customers upgrading compared to 7% last year. And last week, Verizon vz said its upgrade rate slipped to 5.5% from 6.3% in the third quarter of 2016. Both carriers said they still anticipated a big pick up in upgrades once the iPhone X finally goes on sale. Sprint s will report its results for the quarter on Wednesday.

The iPhone 8 has the same exterior appearance as Apple’s aapl past two years models, though with faster processors and better cameras. The iPhone X is the only model with a completely new design, a higher contrast OLED screen, a facial recognition security feature, and a faster telephoto camera.

(This story was updated Oct. 24 to correct that CFO John Stephens spoke to analysts.)

