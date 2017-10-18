JPMorgan Acquires WePay, a Payments Service Used By FreshBooks and GoFundMe

A man carrying a briefcase walks past the JPMorgan Chase & Co. headquarters.
Photograph by Ron Antonelli — Bloomberg via Getty Images

Terms weren't disclosed, but the bank is rumored to have paid more than $220 million.

By Reuters
9:50 AM ET

JPMorgan Chase said on Tuesday it would acquire online payment provider WePay as the bank looks to integrate payments into software used by small businesses.

WePay’s technology, popular among small businesses, helps online software service providers like FreshBooks and crowdfunding websites such as GoFundMe process payments without impacting the user experience designed by developers.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

WSJ reported the price was above the roughly $220 million valuation that WePay achieved in a 2015 fundraising. Earlier this month, JP Morgan led a $100 million investment in Bill.com, which it partnered with to help business clients make and receive payments electronically.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE