Term Sheet -- Tuesday, October 17

VCs + ICOs

CRYPTO DEALS: We’ve previously discussed the role that traditional venture capital firms will play in the brave new world of initial coin offerings (the hot new crowdsourced way for crypto projects to raise money). My hypothesis was that despite talk of ICOs being scams and/or pump and dump schemes, VCs are warming up to the idea. Why? Profits and liquidity. Crypto investors have made some pretty significant returns with the option to cash out faster than playing the long-game of waiting for an IPO or acquisition.

Today, my colleague Robert Hackett got his hands on some hard data that backs up some of these claims. Here are the highlights:

— VC firms are investing in crypto hedge funds, ICOs, and tokens directly. VC firms are on track to ink 77 traditional deals with blockchain startups by the end of 2017 — more than any year prior. So far, 59 deals have been struck this year, already exceeding the 57 signed last year.

— Some active dealmakers include Sequoia Capital, Union Square Ventures, and Andreessen Horowitz. According to CB Insights, Andreessen likes to invest alongside Union Square Ventures, as seen in join fundings in Coinbase (a crypto broker) and Polychain Capital (a crypto hedge fund). Meanwhile, Sequoia places bets more sparingly, backing only Bitmain Technologies, a Bitcoin miner, and Koinify, a since-shuttered crowdfunding platform.

— ICOs show no signs of slowing. ICOs have raised more than $2 billion in funding to date, with many ICOs still ongoing and hundreds more scheduled. In other words, companies have raised more money through ICOs than through traditional equity financing. Over-capitalization becomes a concern here with startups receiving too much money too quickly. When compared to traditional equity financing in the sector, ICOs raise well above the historical average of $3 million for early-stage blockchain deals.

Just today, news broke that Bain Capital Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz have participated in the pre-sale of a new cryptocurrency called basecoin. Many VCs I’ve spoken with tell me they haven’t thought much about ICOs, but I think this is a disruptive trend that’s not just going to go away. Read Hackett’s full story here.

SOUND-OFF: Yesterday, Term Sheet featured two articles: One from The New York Times that said online monopolies need to be broken up before they “smash the foundations of our society.” And another that argued much of the press and regulators are on an “anti-tech campaign” that’s using Big Tech as a scapegoat for the election of Donald Trump.

Here are some thoughtful responses from Term Sheet on the issue:

Erik writes: Before Facebook was the problem, television was the problem, and it was a bigger problem because there were three networks that controlled content instead of users enjoying a free-for-all. Prior to television, radio was the problem and prior to radio, it was newpapers. Social media reflects society — all of it, including not just the powerful but also the powerless. Predecessors reflected the will and tastes of a small number of executives. The establishment preferred their old lock on power, and it still does.

Jared writes: The ‘monopoly’ argument is a bit hard to make when it comes to Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Google. The classic economics argument for the destruction of monopolies is that it provides more choice and lower prices to consumers. But that’s not the case in this day and age as companies become platforms vs. physical products on store shelves. Most consumers don’t care so much that the Russians spread fake news on Facebook. They also don’t care that Amazon is literally taking over every sector of e-commerce. Why? Because Facebook still provides a valuable service as a place to connect with friends and family and Amazon has the lowest prices for literally everything. Now, this argument changes if you analyze from a business/media/advertising perspective. One can easily argue FB and Google are way too big — 65% of all digital ad spend goes through one of these two. But that’s not a classic monopoly. Sure, tech companies need to realize their influence and power and take sufficient steps to stop the spread of fake news, hatred, etc. But that’s a different conversation than simply calling them monopolies and calling for their dismantling.

