Term Sheet -- Monday, October 16

MONDAY KICKOFF

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

WEINSTEIN FOR SALE: It was reported over the weekend that The Weinstein Co. is exploring a sale or shutdown. I was about to press send on this newsletter when I saw that the Weinstein Co. just announced it has entered a negotiating period with Thomas Barrack’s Colony Capital for a potential sale of all or a significant portion of the company’s assets. Barrack, Colony’s founder and chief executive, is a close adviser to President Donald Trump. Story is developing. More to come on Fortune.com.

AMERICA’S MOST ACTIVE: Here’s an interesting tidbit to start off your week — Boston takes the title for most active buyout firms. HarbourVest Partners and Audax Group have held the top two spots for the first three quarters of the year, according to PitchBook’s Q3 U.S. PE report. HarbourVest did 16 deals in Q3 whereas Audax did 13. Step it up, New York.

ANTI-TECH: I read two articles with two radically different angles this weekend. The first, published on Sunday in The New York Times, is titled “Silicon Valley Is Not Your Friend.” It makes the argument that online monopolies need to be broken up before they “smash the foundations of our society.” Here’s a snippet:

“As is becoming obvious, these companies do not deserve the benefit of the doubt. We need greater regulation, even if it impedes the introduction of new services. If we can’t stop their proposals — if we can’t say that driverless cars may not be a worthy goal, to give just one example — then are we in control of our society? We need to break up these online monopolies because if a few people make the decisions about how we communicate, shop, learn the news, again, do we control our own society?”

Pretty bold. But according to a new poll, no one really cares. Fake news, alleged discrimination, Russia-linked ads? An appropriate way to sum up public sentiment: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. Amazon, Facebook, and Google have all held steady in daily favorability polls, according to research firm Morning Consult.

Last night, CNBC published a rebuttal to the NYT story with its own called, “The anti-tech campaign is based on false premises and the public isn’t buying it.” Matt Rosoff opines that this “anti-tech campaign” isn’t resonating with consumers because it’s “based on false premises.” He argues it’s not a Facebook problem, it’s a societal problem, elaborating:

“Facebook was built to make the spread of ideas as frictionless as possible. If those ideas are angry, polarizing, ill-informed, ignorant (call them whatever you want) it reflects the people who are spreading them, not the platform on which they’re spread. In other words, social media is holding a mirror up to ourselves, and we don’t like what we see.”

Yet regulators and much of the press is using Big Tech as “a scapegoat” for the election of Donald Trump, he says. Thoughts?