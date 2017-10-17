Here's How the World’s Top VCs Bet on Blockchain in 1 Chart

Venture capital firms have been plunking down millions of dollars in funding on startups pitching blockchain tech, the innovative accounting ledgers that underpin cryptocurrencies and power nifty, distributed databases.

As interest in all things crypto heats up, initial coin offerings—a crowdsourced way for crypto projects to raise money—have become all the rage, allowing fledgling projects to raise ample funds without needing institutional backers. Despite the democratizing trend, VC firms are on track to ink 77 traditional deals with blockchain startups by year’s end—more than any year prior.

So far, VC firms have struck 59 deals this year, already exceeding the 57 signed last year.

Now you can see where the biggest brand name investors’ purses intersect. CB Insights, a market research firm that tracks the venture capital industry, mapped out the relationships between some of the most prestigious VC dealmakers in a new report previewed exclusively with Fortune.

Many of the firms will be familiar to people who follow the money in Silicon Valley and beyond: Sequoia Capital, Union Square Ventures, and Andreessen Horowitz among them. The diagram below reveals which traditional equity deals these firms have in common.

Courtesy of CB Insights