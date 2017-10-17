Google’s popular online Calendar has received a redesign.

The search giant said Tuesday that its Calendar app for desktop computers has been upgraded to resemble its more nimble and aesthetically pleasing counterpart for smartphones.

The updated Calendar app seems primarily geared toward customers of Google’s G Suite lineup of business apps, formerly known as Google goog Apps for Work.

With the new update, corporate IT administrators will be able to set up office conference rooms into the app, so people can see whether or not a particular room has been booked for meeting on their digital calendars.

Once set up, employees can search for conference rooms via the Calendar app and book the space and invite other workers to any meetings they set up. They will also be able to see whether those conference rooms contain any particular audio or video equipment or if they are wheelchair accessible if their IT staff properly configured the digital calendars.

People will also be able to add any spreadsheets or documents related to their meetings directly to the Calendar app, so people can access the necessary files without having to open other apps like Google Drive.

If an employee receives an invite for a meeting, they will see a portion of their calendar blocked off in the calendar app that’s “all in one color,” according to a tutorial on the new calendar. If people indicated that they will “maybe” attend the proposed meeting, they will see diagonal lines instead of one color, and if they haven’t replied, they will “just see the event’s outline” in the calendar app.

Customers can also choose to hide the weekends from their calendar so they can only see their workweek, according to the tutorial. They can also choose to see a view of the entire year truncated into calendar form.

Google plans to automatically convert its current calendar app to the updated version between Nov. 14 and Nov. 28. Interested companies can choose to manually update the app starting Tuesday.