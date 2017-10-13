The ultimate is sweet-plus-savory, or just yuck?

Are you over the Pumpkin Spice Latte and are looking for the next new drink of the moment?

Tim Hortons has you covered. The Canadian coffee and doughnut chain has released a Buffalo Latte.

For a limited time, the company is offering this special drink at two locations in upstate New York—Buffalo and Depew. The area is both the home of the original buffalo wings and the first U.S.-based Tim Hortons cafe. And according to Stephen Goldstein, regional president of Tim Hortons, both the chain and buffalo sauce were born in 1964, so naturally the company decided to combine them.

The drink combines espresso, steamed milk, mocha, buffalo sauce flavoring, and cream on top. It’s then sprinkled with buffalo seasoning and is available hot or cold. While Goldstein calls the “unlikely pairing” an “unexpectedly delicious sweet and spicy treat,” the schtick is more likely to drive attention to the chain than actually cause a new cult following. But who knows? Perhaps Buffalo Lattes will be the next big craze hitting the nation.