Term Sheet -- Thursday, October 12

DRY POWDER

Earlier this week, we highlighted venture capital spending in 2017. Now, it’s time to shine the spotlight on private equity.

Things are looking sluggish here too. U.S. private equity firms invested $163.4 billion across 959 private equity deals during the third quarter, bringing the year’s total investment to approximately $401.7 billion.

Even with all this capital, it looks like there might be a deal drought. PE firms are sitting on $545.5 billion of dry powder (the money they’ve raised but have yet to invest). Although fundraising levels surged to an all-time high in 2017, deal volume is down 11% when compared to last year, according to PitchBook’s Q3 U.S. PE report.

Here are some more key findings from the report.

• PE exits continue to slow: We’ve got all the ingredients for a seller’s market — record high valuations, PE firms with lots of capital, a healthy corporate market and a growing, aging portfolio company inventory. But alas, activity continues to decline. It’s been a sluggish exit market in the last few years, and the third quarter was no different. There was $40.8 billion in value exited across 224 companies in Q3, marking a 20% decrease from Q2.

• There have been fewer mega-deals: 2017 has certainly not been spectacular when it comes to mega-deals we’ve seen in years past, like Dell’s acquisition of EMC for $67 billion or Heinz’s acquisition of Kraft Foods for $55 billion. The largest U.S. PE deal to close this year was BDT Capital Partners’ $7.16 billion buyout of Panera Bread. We’re seeing more and more mega-deals move overseas.

• Capital is accumulating across fewer funds: U.S.-based funds raised $62.4 million in commitments across only 58 vehicles in the third quarter. The star of Q3’s fundraising frenzy was Apollo Global Management. It raised $24.7 billion for its ninth flagship fund, making it the largest buyout fund ever raised.

• Software is hot: PE’s appetite for software is growing. Dealmaking may have slowed, but activity has been strong in the software sector. PE firms completed 345 software deals in the third quarter, totaling $39.5 billion. The reason for this is due in part from a flurry of firms, such as KKR, Silver Lake, and Thoma Bravo, closing tech-focused PE funds.

See the full report here.

