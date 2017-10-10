Term Sheet -- Tuesday, October 10

BIG MONEY, FEW DEALS

Venture capital spending in 2017 is on track to reach a decade high, according to new data from the PitchBook-NVCA Venture Monitor. Venture investors deployed $21.5 billion to more than 1,699 venture-backed companies during the third quarter, bringing the year’s total investment to $61.4 billion.

But here’s the twist. Investors are pumping larger amounts of capital into fewer companies. In other words, a small percentage of deals are driving much of the growth in the sector. Remember when WeWork raised $3 billion in venture funding from SoftBank? These types of mega-deals have created a sluggish exit market, which is pacing for the lowest number of exits since 2010.

“The trends of fewer companies receiving investment and the concentration of dollars into unicorns and later-stage rounds signal a new normal for the venture industry,” said Bobby Franklin, president and CEO of NVCA, in a statement. “Sitting on record-levels of dry powder, venture investors will continue to deploy capital into innovative companies, albeit at a likely slower pace.”

Here are some more of the key findings from the report:

• Late-stage companies are getting all the attention: Across all of 2017 to date, late-stage deals account for more than 20% of total deal count for the first time in five years. Angel and seed investments, on the other hand, aren’t doing so hot. They have fallen below the 50% mark of completed financings for the first time since 2012.

• Venture-backed companies are delaying exits: Why exit when there’s so much private funding available? The total number and value of exits has fallen significantly. In 2017, we’re on track to hit 707 exits for the full year, compared to 839 total exits in 2016. As the number of IPOs has decreased, private equity is coming to the rescue to buy venture-backed companies. 2017 has seen the highest exit value from PE buyout transactions ever recorded — at $5.22 billion or just over 18% of 2017 exits.

• Fundraising activity is slowing: After several quarters of strong fundraising, Q3 was a little sluggish with just $5.3 billion raised across 34 funds. That’s a $10.9 billion decrease across 60 funds from the previous quarter. General partners have adapted to the industry trend of larger deal sizes and valuations by raising larger funds and fewer follow-on micro VC funds.

See the full report here.

