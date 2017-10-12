Bargain hunters looking to blow off Thanksgiving for pre-Black Friday deals are going to have a harder time this year.

CBL Properties has announced none of its 62 malls around the country will be open on Turkey Day 2017. The announcement follows similar decisions by many retailers.

This is the second year CBL has opted to keep its malls closed on Thanksgiving. The decision, it says, was based on feedback from retail partners, employees and customers, who supported the decision last year. (Stores that are attached to the malls, but have exterior entrances, such as department stores and movie theaters have the option of remaining open.)

It’s a reversal for CBL locations. Just two years ago, the mall opened at 6pm on Thanksgiving in hopes of luring in shoppers. And it has done so, welcoming tryptophan-stuffed shoppers, since 2012.

Black Friday began bleeding into Thanksgiving in 2010, when Sears opened on Thanskgiving. Other retailers followed suit in the years to come (Wal-Mart did so in 2011 and Target joined the trend in 2012.) That never set well with many consumers, though. And chains and malls have recently begun rethinking the practice.

Among the retail stores that will remain closed on Thanksgiving this year are Costco, H&M, Home Depot, Crate & Barrel, Pier 1, Stein Mart, and TJ Maxx. Others are expected to join the growing list.

As for the CBL malls that will remain closed until 6am on Black Friday, here’s a complete list:

Acadiana Mall, Lafayette, LA

Alamance Crossing, Burlington, NC

Arbor Place, Douglasville, GA

Asheville Mall, Asheville, NC

Brookfield Square, Brookfield, WI

Burnsville Center, Burnsville, MN

Cary Towne Center, Cary, NC

Chapel Hills Mall, Colorado Springs, CO

CherryVale Mall, Rockford, IL

Coastal Grand, Myrtle Beach, SC

CoolSprings Galleria, Franklin, TN

Cross Creek Mall, Fayetteville, NC

Dakota Square Mall, Minot, ND

East Towne Mall, Madison, WI

EastGate Mall, Cincinnati, OH

Eastland Mall, Bloomington, IL

Fayette Mall, Lexington, KY

Friendly Center, Greensboro, NC

Frontier Mall, Cheyenne, WY

Greenbrier Mall, Chesapeake, VA

Hamilton Place, Chattanooga, TN

Hanes Mall, Winston-Salem, NC

Harford Mall, Bel Air, MD

Hickory Point Mall, Forsyth, IL

Honey Creek Mall, Terre Haute, IN

Imperial Valley Mall, El Centro, CA

Janesville Mall, Janesville, WI

Jefferson Mall, Louisville, KY

Kirkwood Mall, Bismark, ND

Laurel Park Place, Livonia, MI

Layton Hills Mall, Layton, UT

Mall del Norte, Laredo, TX

Mayfaire, Wilmington, NC

Meridian Mall, Okemos, MI

Mid Rivers Mall, St. Peters, MO

Monroeville Mall, Monroeville, PA

Northgate Mall, Chattanooga, TN

Northpark Mall, Joplin, MO

Northwoods Mall, Charleston, SC

Oak Park Mall, Overland Park, KS

Old Hickory Mall, Jackson, TN

Park Plaza, Little Rock, AR

Parkdale Mall, Beaumont, TX

Parkway Place, Huntsville, AL

Pearland Town Center, Pearland, TX

Post Oak Mall, College Station, TX

Richland Mall, Waco, TX

South County, St. Louis, MO

Southpark Mall, Colonial Heights, VA

St. Clair Square, Fairview Heights, IL

Stroud Mall, Stroudsburg, PA

Sunrise Mall, Brownsville, TX

Triangle Town Center, Raleigh, NC

Turtle Creek Mall, Hattiesburg, MS

Valley View Mall, Roanoke, VA

Volusia Mall, Daytona Beach, FL

West County Center, St. Louis, MO

West Park Mall, Giraradeau, MO

West Towne Mall, Madison, WI

WestGate Mall, Spartanburg, SC

Westmoreland Mall, Greensburg, PA

York Galleria, York, PA