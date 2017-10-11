Jony Ive Says Apple iPhone X Is Just the Beginning: Here's Why

Apple’s iPhone X is a major step forward for the company’s smartphone design, but it’s only the start.

That’s the takeaway from a recent interview Apple design chief Jony Ive had with Japanese fashion site Brutus Casa. Speaking to the news outlet, he said that iPhone X presents new opportunities for Apple to work on new smartphone concepts, and already work has started on that effort.

“We have a lot more big ideas and we are already working on them,” Ive said, according to 9to5Mac, which earlier reported on the interview. “Rather than one ending of the iPhone, it is rather a new chapter and the beginning of its development.”

Apple unveiled its iPhone X at a press event last month. The smartphone is a major step forward in the handset’s design, featuring a screen that nearly entirely covers its face and slim bezels that leave no room for a physical home button. Apple’s iPhone X is also the first smartphone from the company to offer Face ID face scanning to verify a person’s identity and give him or her access to the built-in software.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

When it debuted, Apple called the iPhone X the “future” of smartphones, indicating that it plans to use that design and its features in future handsets.

While Ive stopped short of saying what the future holds for Apple, he’s been hinting of late that his company sees new opportunities.

In a separate interview with India Times this week, Ive, who said it took five years to develop the iPhone X, said that he believes new processor technologies and design opportunities could create “opportunities (that) are extraordinary” for future product designs.