When stores sell out of a hot holiday item, eBay is the first stop for many parents. Now, instead of being the website parents when they’ve exhausted all other options, eBay wants to position itself as the first and last stop for the 2017 holiday season.

While Christmas is still more than 75 days away, some items are already starting to spike, says Michael Mosser, eBay’s General Manager of Lifestyle, Media, and Toys. Not surprisingly, Hatchimals is leading that list.

Avalyn, 6, plays with her new Hatcnhimal just as it begins to peck through the shell, she named him Oscar. Hatchimals are the new weird Xmas toy flying off the shelves. The egg must be cared for for a time until it begins to hatch just as a real egg would. Inside is a plush bird that then responds to human interaction. Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images

The recently announced Hatchimals Surprise are expected to be big sellers, just like their predecessors. On Black Friday 2016, eBay sold a Hatchimal every 30 seconds, according to the site.

Another follow-up, the Nintendo SNES Classic, is expected to be a hot seller as well, despite Nintendo’s claims that it will be shipping substantially more units than it did with the NES Classic last year.

Other hot items include Fingerlings, Luvabella, and L.O.L. Surprise dolls.

“In each of these cases, supplies are already running low at most major retailers; and, eBay has once again become the best place to get hard-to-find holiday gifts,” says Mosser.