Carl's Jr. Is Courting Amazon With 'Billion Dollar Tweets'

Carl’s Jr., will court Amazon by tweeting a “billion dollar” idea once a day from Monday in a bid to grab the online shopping giant’s attention.

“This is about generating a conversation around a partnership,” Jeff Jenkins, Chief Marketing Officer, Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, told USA Today of the week-long campaign. “The tweets are obviously a start to try and see where the dialogue goes …have a lot of fun with it, and see if they find the spirit of it as fun as we do.”

The fast-food chain’s mock proposals include a food tray that can also hold Amazon’s Kindle tablet (called the ‘Eater Reader’) and an express drive through lane just for Amazon Prime members called ‘Prime Thru.’

The campaign comes as the sandwich chain faces stiff competition from newer fast-food outlets like Five Guys. This year it dropped its longtime marketing strategy, which included adverts featuring women suggestively eating burgers, for one that focused on the quality of its menu items.