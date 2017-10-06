Facebook chat is looking to give Slack a run for its money.

While the Facebook chat app is already popular, the social networking site is apparently planning to unveil new features that will draw even more users.

According to a line in Facebook’s FAQ and first discovered by TechCrunch, Facebook has launched a desktop version of the chat app for both Mac and PC, as well as a screen sharing feature. For now, these developments are in beta and only available to Workplace users.

The desktop app will reportedly run the same way as Workplace chat’s dedicated website and Facebook Messenger’s site. It will also include a desktop notification feature, will support voice and video calling, customized push notifications, and one-to-one and group chats.

The new screen sharing feature will be customizable, allowing users to share their entire screen, or only certain windows. Slack only added screen sharing in May—four years after launch. Facebook’s debut of screen sharing, combined with the increased usability of a desktop client, will make Facebook chat an even more formidable competitor to other established apps used in workplaces, like Skype and Slack.

A spokesperson for Workplace confirmed the launch to TechCrunch, saying “This was one of the most widely requested features by customers, so we built it. The desktop app is still in beta and being tested by Workplace customers who are providing feedback that we’ll use to improve the product before a wider rollout.”

The beta version of Workplace chat’s desktop app can be found here.

And if music is more your thing, now you can stream full songs on Facebook messenger, through a new integration with Apple Music.

Watch out, world.