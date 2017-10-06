Good morning.

It’s feedback Friday, and CEO Daily has stirred up plenty of controversy this week. A sampling:

Guy at “gunfacts.info” objected to my reference to the “absurdity” of allowing “civilians to own weapons of mass assault”:

We know that in modern American history, mass murder has been committed with fire, automobiles, government surplus explosives and bathtubs. To designate one means as worse than others is illogical.

My reply: not if the implement has no possible legitimate civilian use.

DL accused me of being too generous to Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan:

Sloan and the legacy management team at Wells Fargo need to roast over the open flame of consumer fury, and congressional hearings are the only venue for that to occur… It is one thing to excuse executive leadership if Wells’ fraudulent account generation activity was the work of a rogue troll in the basement. That’s not the case here. This was an outcome of a formal and ridiculously outrageous corporate goal that deliberately fueled an exuberant and low-ethics culture that was endemic throughout the company.

DL was not alone. If my mail is any guide, Sloan still has a steep climb ahead of him.

And NH disagreed with my contention that CEOs like other CEOs on their boards because they understand the pressures of the job:

They want them there to vote in ever higher compensation packages and in return they will do the same on boards that [they] serve.

Separately, my former colleagues at the Pew Research Center put out an interesting report yesterday showing that the partisan divide on issues like immigration, racial discrimination and aid for the needy continues to widen, dwarfing differences by race, gender, age, education, religion or income. We are retreating into opposing political camps. And many CEOs are left feeling, like me, that they are stranded in the middle.

You can read the Pew study here. More news below.

