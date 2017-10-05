Apple Just Fixed This Bug With Its New Apple Watch

Apple has fixed a bug that plagued its newest Apple Watch.

The technology giant released an update this week to its Apple Watch operating system, WatchOS, to resolve a problems with its company’s Apple Watch Series 3 that prevented it from connecting to cellular networks.

Apple aapl debuted its latest web-connected watch last month at the same time it showed off new iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X smartphones.

One of the biggest selling points of the newest Apple Watch was its ability to connect to LTE networks on its own instead of having to be tethered to an iPhone. However, several reviewers discovered that their devices would try connecting to Wi-Fi networks instead of wireless carrier networks.

At the time, Apple said it was investigating the issue would eventually release a software fix.

Tech publication 9to5Mac spotted the Apple fix on Wednesday, which said that the update “fixes issues that in rare cases were causing Apple Watch to join unauthenticated (captive) Wi-Fi networks, such as those found in public places like coffee shops and hotels, which direct the user to a webpage before the network can be accessed.”

The Apple Watch Series 3 officially went on sale on Sep. 22. The standard version costs $330 while the one that works with cellular networks costs $400 plus a $10 monthly fee.