Tech
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
GoogleGoogle Could Do More To Help Journalism
Google Chairman Eric Schmidt Launches Nexus 7 Tablet Computer In South Korea
North KoreaJapan Would Shoot Down A North Korean Missile If It or Its Allies Were Threatened
North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile Into Japanese Waters
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
scienceScientists Used an Aesop Fable to Test the Cognitive Abilities of Raccoons
Baby Raccoon
Nobel Prizes

Detection of ‘Most Violent Events in Space’ Leads to Nobel Physics Prize

David Meyer
7:50 AM ET

The 2017 Nobel physics prize has gone to three scientists whose work led to the first observation of the universe's gravitational waves two years ago.

Rainer Weiss, Barry Barish, and Kip Thorne were awarded the prize on Tuesday for their work on the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO), a U.S. research facility that was designed to observe ripples in space-time.

These gravitational waves are caused by the acceleration of massive objects such as neutron stars and black holes. When devising his theory of relativity, Albert Einstein predicted a century ago that such waves exist, but he did not think it possible to measure them.

However, in 2015 the LIGO facility was able to identify waves emitting from a collision between two black holes. Weiss and Thorne pioneered the method that would be used to detect the ripples in the space-time fabric, and Barish led the LIGO project.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which awards the prize each year, said the success of the project provided "an entirely new way of observing the most violent events in space and testing the limits of our knowledge."

"This is something completely new and different, opening up unseen worlds," it said in a statement. "A wealth of discoveries awaits those who succeed in capturing the waves and interpreting their message."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE