Last month, Krispy Kreme brought back its popular Pumpkin Spice Doughnut, warning patrons it would only be available for one day, Sept. 8. But as it turns out, the company was bluffing.

In fact, the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut is making a series of encore appearances this month. But, to keep things interesting, Krispy Kreme is planning to make people jump through hoops to get one.

The confectionary will be available for sale at stores on Oct. 6, 13 and 20—and only after 6 p.m. On Oct. 26, Krispy Kreme is making things a little easier, making the doughnut available all day.

The “Pumpkin Spice” economy was valued at approximately $500 million two years ago, which explains why we’re seeing such a rush of those items this year. Beyond the usual Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks, there has also been a pumpkin spice pizza, pumpkin yogurt, pumpkin dog food and a pumpkin spice spray (to catch those few items that don’t have a seasonal offering).

Krispy Kreme, though, tends to like to roll out special items for very limited times. Earlier this year, it introduced a special chocolate glazed doughnut which was only available the day of the solar eclipse.