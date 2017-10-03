Leadership
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
GEGE’s Jeff Immelt Is Free to Look for New Work After Stepping Down Early
Business Leaders And Government Officials Attend Washington Ideas Forum
PoliticsPresident Trump to Meet Victims, Responders in Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico
US-THAILAND-TRUMP-PRAYUT
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
EQUIFAXFormer Equifax Chief Will Face Questions From U.S. Congress Over Hack
Trading On The Floor Of The NYSE As The Dollar Skids While Florida Braces For Hurricane Irma
Las Vegas Shooting

CBS Fires Lawyer For Saying Republican Las Vegas Victims Deserve No Sympathy

David Meyer
4:27 AM ET

CBS has sacked one of its senior lawyers for criticizing victims of the Sunday night Las Vegas massacre.

After a 64-year-old man named Stephen Paddock opened fire on people attending the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on the Vegas strip, killing at least 59, CBS vice president and senior counsel Hayley Geftman-Gold wrote on her Facebook page that some of the victims deserved no sympathy because they might have been Republican gun-owners.

In what was possibly a reference to the Sandy Hook massacre a few years back, Geftman-Gold wrote: "If they wouldn't do anything when children were murdered I have no hope that Repugs will ever do the right thing. I'm actually not even sympathetic [because] country music fans often are Republican gun toters."

After Geftman-Gold's comments became publicized in right-leaning media, CBS fired her Monday.

"This individual, who was with us for approximately one year, violated the standards of our company and is no longer an employee of CBS," the media company said in a statement to The Washington Post. "Her views as expressed on social media are deeply unacceptable to all of us at CBS. Our hearts go out to the victims in Las Vegas and their families."

Geftman-Gold gave a statement to Fox News in which she described her own post as "indefensible."

"I am deeply sorry for diminishing the significance of every life affected by Stephen Paddock’s terrorism last night and for the pain my words have inflicted on the loved ones of the victims," she said. "My shameful comments do not reflect the beliefs of my former employer, colleagues, family, and friends. Nor do they reflect my actual beliefs—this senseless violence warrants the deepest empathy. I understand and accept all consequences that my words have incurred."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE