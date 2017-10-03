Add Amazon to the list of tech companies contributing to hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

A plane full of supplies landed in San Juan on Monday, according to Amazon ( amzn ) founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, who posted the news on Instagram and Twitter on Monday night.

On September 20, Puerto Rico was battered by Hurricane Maria. The Category 4 storm knocked out power and communications, and destroyed roads and buildings on the Caribbean island, leading to a situation that has been described as "apocalyptic." It did not help that response and relief efforts from the United States government have been slow-moving.

The online retail giant is not the only tech company stepping in. Last week, Tesla Motors ( tsla ) started sending Powerwall battery systems to the island. These battery packs collect and store solar energy for household use. Tesla co-founder Elon Musk personally donated $250,000.

Amazon plane packed with donation of critical supplies landed earlier today in San Juan. Thank you to all the Amazonians who made it happen. pic.twitter.com/w3ksl0SP25 - Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) October 3, 2017

Facebook ( fb ) also sent in a team of technicians to set up emergency telecommunications support to Puerto Rico.

Shortly after the storm, wireless carriers T-Mobile ( tmus ) and AT&T waived text and cell phone charges for people trying to reach friends and family in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands up until September 24, and both companies also set up a web sites to help reach people in Puerto Rico.