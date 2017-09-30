Is Apple iPhone X in Trouble?

Apple's iPhones are critical to its business and its cash hoard. But now speculation is that the money machine may not be humming as well as expected.

The upcoming iPhone X smartphone, available on Nov. 3, may be having manufacturing problems that could lead to a more limited availability at launch than investors had hoped. There's also talk of whether slower-than-expected iPhone 8 sales are due to shoppers preferring to wait for the iPhone X or something more troubling—like disappointed customers.

But it wasn't all bad news for Apple . For instance, the company is believed to be making a healthy profit on the sale of each iPhone, further bolstering arguments by industry watchers who believe the iPhone X and iPhone 8 will help Apple reach new financial heights.

One more thing... Apple's Beats division is releasing a new, high-end Studio3 Wireless Headphones next month. I've been testing them for the last few weeks. Here's my review . The short version? They're really, really, really good.