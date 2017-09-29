You Have to Be Smart and Creative — CEO Daily, Friday 29th September

Good morning.

In Showdown at Gucci Gulch , Jeff Birnbaum and I compared the progress of the 1986 tax reform bill to the Perils of Pauline— the 1914 melodramatic film serial in which Pauline reached the edge of death in every installment. The journalistic establishment declared tax reform dead on at least a dozen different occasions between 1984 and 1986—only to have it miraculously rise again.

So CEO Daily is going to withhold making judgments on the fate of this year’s tax reform effort, at least until Brünhilde sings. But it’s worth noting that even in the best of times, the fundamental trade-off inherent in tax reform—which is to cut tax rates in the general interest while closing loopholes benefitting special interests—is extremely difficult to pull off. That’s because special interests are always more focused than the general interest. Moreover, when it comes to the political and legislative environment in Washington, these are clearly not the best of times.

As for the plan itself, the devil is in the details, which have not yet been fully released. But the general thrust—reducing taxes for struggling families, cutting the corporate tax rate, and holding the affluent at roughly the same level of taxation—is laudable, and reflects what a bipartisan approach might look like, were bipartisan approaches possible in today’s politics. Moreover, after listening to Gary Cohn and Paul Ryan defend the plan on CNBC yesterday—you can watch them here —I came away convinced they see an historic opportunity in front of them, and are in it to win it. Ultimately, the effort will determine the success of the Trump administration’s first year, and possibly the Republican party’s future. So this one is worth watching.

Separately, I went to an event in New York last night to hear Walter Isaacson talk about his new book on Leonardo da Vinci, out later this month. Isaacson has previously written best-selling books about Steve Jobs, Albert Einstein, Ben Franklin, and Henry Kissinger. Asked why he chose da Vinci, Isaacson replied: "Smart people are a dime a dozen. They don't always amount to much. You have to be smart and creative."

News below. Enjoy the weekend.



Alan Murray

@alansmurray

alan.murray@fortune.com