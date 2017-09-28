Travel
aviation

American Airlines CEO: ‘I Don’t Think We’re Ever Going to Lose Money Again’

Lisa Marie Segarra
4:17 PM ET

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker sounded extremely confident Thursday when he said he didn't think the airliner would experience a revenue loss again.

"I don't think we're ever going to lose money again," Parker said, according to CNBC.

It also comes after the airline lowered its projected quarterly revenue following a string of devastating hurricanes. The company revised its expected year-over-year revenue growth to 1% from 2.5%, CNBC reported.

However, Parker seems to be remaining positive.

"The old world was darkness, but now it's light. I know I should like an evangelist talking about this," Parker said.

American Airlines president Robert Isom told CNBC how exactly the company plans move away from that "darkness." Isom said that growth is expected to come from adding more cabin classes like basic and premium economy levels where customers are buying up from stripped down offerings, CNBC reported. He also said that airline plans to pack in more passengers per plane.

