Travel
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
beyonceBeyonce Releases Mi Gente Remix To Help Hurricane Relief Efforts
Beyonce "The Formation World Tour" - Pasadena
IndiaStampede at Indian Train Station Kills at Least 22
INDIA-BRITAIN-TRANSPORT-RAILWAY-HERITAGE
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
volkswagen diesel scandalA Top VW Manager Has Been Arrested Over His Role in the Diesel Scandal
Wolfgang Hatz
SpaceX

Elon Musk Promises 39-Minute Journeys from New York to Shanghai

David Meyer
5:00 AM ET

When Elon Musk gave more details about SpaceX's Mars-colonization plans on Friday, he also revealed plans to use the company's rockets for very speedy Earth-to-Earth journeys.

Musk wants to make SpaceX's still-theoretical BFR rocket, which it will build for the Mars journey, financially viable by using it for the company's other services. That means the BFR ("Big F***ing Rocket"), rather than the current Falcon 9 or its Falcon Heavy successor, would be taking satellites into orbit and resupplying the International Space Station.

According to the Tesla/SpaceX/Boring Company chief, it also means the BFR would be able to ferry people around our own home planet. He said the craft will be designed to carry 100 people in 40 cabins.

Reports of Musk's presentation to the International Astronautical Congress in Adelaide, Australia, say he claimed the rocket would be able to take people from Los Angeles to New York in 25 minutes, and from New York to Paris in half an hour. New York to Shanghai would take 39 minutes. Any Earth-bound journey would take less than an hour. That means that passengers could easily spend longer waiting in line at immigration than in flight, if the usual experience of international travel is anything to go by.

These trips would involve taking a boat to a launchpad in the water and boarding a ship that's carried out of the atmosphere by a BFR, before returning to a landing pad near the destination city.

Musk is fond of making grand promises about high-speed travel. His Boring Company wants to build a "Hyperloop" vacuum-tube tunnel that would suck people from Washington, D.C. to New York in less than half an hour, at speeds of almost 800 mph. He certainly has plenty of vision—the question is whether the engineering can match it.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE