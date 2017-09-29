Retail
National Coffee Day

Here’s Where You Can Get Free Coffee on National Coffee Day

Mahita Gajanan
4:00 AM ET

Caffeine enthusiasts rejoice — National Coffee Day (formally known as International Coffee Day) is this Friday, Sept. 29, bringing plenty of opportunities to grab a free (or cheap) coffee. Some coffee joints are offering free coffee outright, while others will give you a free coffee with the purchase of another item. You can also buy discounted coffee at certain locations.

Whether you take your coffee black, with cream, or a little pumpkin spice, here are some of the best National Coffee Day deals and discounts.

Dunkin' Donuts

Dunkin' Donuts is offering a buy-one-get-one free coffee deal in which any customer who purchases a medium or larger size hot coffee will receive an extra free medium-sized coffee.

Cinnabon

Cinnabon is offering free 12 oz. cups of coffee all day long on National Coffee Day.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is celebrating National Coffee Day for three whole days. From Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, coffee lovers can head to their nearest Krispy Kreme location to get any size hot coffee for free or any small premium iced coffee for free. Unfortunately, the company is no longer offering pumpkin spice doughnuts.

Peet's Coffee

Head to your local Peet's on National Coffee Day for 25% off on all coffee beans and free drip coffee or tea with a purchase.

Tim Hortons

Extra Crispy reports that Tim Hortons will one-up Krispy Kreme and celebrate National Coffee Day for a full week. Stop in to any participating U.S. locations for a free coffee, hot or iced of any size — though there is a catch. The only way to get the National Coffee Day deal is by downloading the Tim Hortons app. The offer is good from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6.

Wawa

On National Coffee Day, Wawa will give a free cup of coffee, any size, to customers who stop in on Sept. 29.

McDonald's

McDonald's will sell its espresso-based drinks for $2 on Sept. 29.

Starbucks

Instead of free coffee, Starbucks will replace its menu board with signs detailing the company's ethical sourcing and remind customers that they support farmers by purchasing coffee, according to Extra Crispy.

Follow FORTUNE