Nokia

Barebone Nokia Phones Are Heading to the Land Down Under

Jonathan Vanian
1:45 PM ET

If you find the sleek, full-screen displays of modern smartphones off-putting and you want something more old-school, an upcoming Nokia phone could be what you’re looking for.

The Nokia 3310 3G is slated to debut in Australia in mid-October in prelude to a worldwide roll out, Finnish smartphone startup HMD Global said Thursday. It’s part of HMD Global’s quest to resurrect the Nokia brand name, which it inherited in 2016 when the startup and another Foxconn subsidiary company bought Microsoft’s entry-level phone business for $350 million.

Nokia used to be one of the world’s biggest mobile phone makers, but the rise of the Apple (aapl) iPhone and Android-powered smartphones sold by companies like Samsung knocked Nokia from the top. Although Microsoft (msft) bought the Nokia phone business in 2013 for $7.2 billion, it’s smartphone unit never took off, and the Nokia name ultimately ended up in HMD Global’s portfolio.

As Fortune reported in February, HMD Global is hoping that its Nokia 3310 phone will win people over with its low-price and design that resembles phones from the early to mid 2000’s.

HMD Global said the phones would cost on average of 70 Euros, which equates to about $80, and come in four colors—yellow, red, blue, and black. One of the defining features that HMD Global is pitching is the phone’s ability to play the video game Snake, a puzzle game that was widely available on yesteryear’s cell phones.

An earlier version of the Nokia 3310 phone debuted in the United Kingdom in May, but as tech news site CNET reported, those phones were not designed for 3G, which limited their ability to make calls in places like the U.S. The new version, however, works with 3G.

HMD Global eventually plans to sell Nokia 3310 3G in the U.S., but it hasn’t revealed a release date or exact price.

Follow FORTUNE