Retail
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Change the WorldU.S. and Russia Agree to Collaborate on Space Station ‘Gateway’ Near the Moon
Morning Commuters Observe Solar Eclipse
EQUIFAXEquifax’s Latest Offer: Is It Enough?
Equifax CEO Richard F. Smith speaks with Bloomberg News repo
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
40 Under 40Why Apple, Disney, Ford, GM, and PepsiCo All Stand to Benefit From a Lyft IPO
Big Food

Kellogg CEO John Bryant Out as the Big Food Mass CEO Exodus Continues

Beth Kowitt
10:49 AM ET

Earlier this month Fortune reported that 17 CEOs of public Big Food manufacturers and retailer had left their perches—or announced their intention to—in the last year and a half.

Today that number ticks up to 18.

Kellogg (k) announced that John A. Bryant, who has been in the role since January 2011, will retire next week after 20 years at the company. He joins industry stalwarts like Mondelez's (mdlz) Irene Rosenfeld, Coca-Cola's (ko) Muhtar Kent, and Ken Powell of General Mills (gis), who have exited the top job, or soon will.

Bryant's departure follows a pattern that we've now seen repeated in the industry: Longtime CEOs are stepping aside as they battle activist investors, the pressure to implement the 3G-backed Kraft Heinz model of cost cutting, consumers eschewing their processed products, and pressure to slash their prices from retailers fending off Amazon (amzn).

To be sure, many of the transitions follow the natural course of succession as executives approach the age of 65. But many industry insiders have said this is the most disruptive and challenging period they've ever seen in the industry. And Kellogg is not immune: Last month the company reported a nearly 2% decline in revenue as consumers opted for fresher fare.

Kellogg spokesperson Kris Charles told Fortune that it was Bryant's decision to retire. " No time is perfect, but he felt this was a good time to transition." Bryant w ill stay on on as executive chairman until March 15.

Bryant's replacement is Steven Ca hillane, who is the CEO of vitamin and supplement company Nature's Bounty. The pick is somewhat outside the box for the packaged food industry, which has tended to go with company lifers. But some companies have increasingly shown a willingness to bring in some fresh blood and thinking as their sector is rocked.

Now it will be Cahillane's job to apply his health and wellness background to selling Cheez-Its, Pringles, and Fruit Loops.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE